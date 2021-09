CHAMPAIGN – In Week 0, the positive vibes were as warm as the weather at Memorial Stadium. On a day where the temperatures were in the 90s, a 30-22 Illinois win over Nebraska had the team and fans feeling good as the Bret Bielema era began in Champaign. While the weather hasn’t cooled off that much yet, some of the good vibes have thanks to a pair of less than stellar contests.