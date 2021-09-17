CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson Tigers are Not Pressing Panic on Horizontal Game

 8 days ago

Clemson Not Pressing Panic Button on Lack of Horizontal Game

The Clemson Tiger offense has shown flashes of greatness through their first two games, namely in the downfield passing game.

Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei found wide receiver Joseph Ngata in the opener against Georgia. Then against S.C. State it was a bevy of Tiger receivers that exploited a weak secondary.

However, it is not the downfield passing game that has the coaching staff looking for more production, it is the horizontal routes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02G7lk_0bzn9tGl00

“I think the two games may not have provided much opportunity for that,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “This past game, we wanted to establish the downhill run. As we're going forward, we'll find more ways to pick some of that up.”

The Tigers have lacked the crossing routes and jet-sweep motions that were the staple of former wide receivers Hunter Renfrow and Amari Rogers.

However, the fans need not worry, the Tigers are simply taking what the defense is giving them—utilizing the running backs to get the defense going sideline-to-sideline rather than using a receiver. This is because it is not only the offenses that progress and adapt to defenses.

"I think also, too, we made a commitment to hand the ball to the backs and get them to the outside, so that has kind of supplemented some of the jet sweep stuff we've done in the past,” Swinney said. “A lot of our base run was between the tackles, downhill, two-back oriented and we would use that as supplement to get that ball on the outside, but as we've progressed, defenses have progressed and we've had to transition some of that to our outside run game, and I thought we did a good job with the opportunities we had this past week of trying to get the ball on the edge."

AllClemson

Ups and Downs: Clemson vs. NC State

The race for the playoffs and hopes of a third national championship in the CFP era were dashed with the Clemson Tigers 27-21 loss to NC State Saturday night. Defense— The defense fought valiantly, even down three starters—which we will get to in a second. The Tiger defense allowed only 27 points, six of which came off a turnover—which we will get to also–and 387 total yards.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson Falls In Double Overtime to NC State

Four games into the season and the Tigers are still looking for answers on the offensive side of the ball. NC State knocked off No. 9 Clemson 27-21 in double overtime to drop the Tigers to 2-2 on the season and effectively end any College Football Playoff hopes for Dabo Swinney's team.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Halftime Analysis: Clemson Tied 7-7 With NC State

The first half of Clemson's ACC road game against NC State had a little bit of everything. The No. 9 Tigers finally looked the part on offense with a spectacular scoring drive. They also struggled to keep it going, and the defense finally wilted near the end zone but it also forced a key turnover.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney: 'Been Long Time Since We've Been in Situation Like This'

Four games into the season and Dabo Swinney's Tigers find themselves in a very unfamiliar situation. After Clemson's 27-21 double-overtime loss to NC State on Saturday, the Tigers find themselves sitting at 2-2, having lost multiple games in the month of September, and almost assuredly eliminating themselves from the College Football Playoff discussion.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson at NC State: 5 Things to Watch For

Clemson heads to Raleigh on Saturday for a matchup with North Carolina State in what will be the ninth-ranked Tigers' first true road game of the season. Dabo Swinney's team looks to continue their dominance in the series as Clemson has won eight in a row over the Wolfpack and 15 of the past 16.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Swinney on Lack of Explosive Plays: 'I can assure you we don't stink'

The Clemson Tigers have struggled to find the explosiveness on offense through the first three games of 2021 that they have had in the past. The offense, that is used to scoring points at will in previous years, is currently averaging 8.5 points per game against FBS opponents, ranks 114 nationally in total yards, 105 nationally in scoring and 101st in passing offense. However head coach Dabo Swinney believes, even though their numbers stink, the Tigers do not.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson's Offensive Line Dealing with Lack of Depth, Cohesion Issues

Coaches always say that they never really know about their teams until they get into games. With no preseason exhibitions and limited scrimmaging, there are going to be areas of a football team that take time to develop. And Clemson's staff knew this going into the season. After all, there were only two players starting in the exact same positions as there were on the depth chart in the final game last season.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Preview and Prediction: Clemson at NC State

Overall, Clemson has a 59-28-1 lead in the all-time series against NC State, including a 22-16 lead in road games at NC State. Clemson has won the last eight games in the series and 15 of the last 16. With the Clemson road win in the teams' most recent meeting in Raleigh in 2019, the Tigers are 18-9 all-time in games played in Carter-Finley Stadium, including victories in each of their last four trips to NC State.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Next Man Up: LaVonta Bentley Fills In Admirably for Baylon Spector Against Georgia Tech

After patiently waiting his turn, LaVonta Bentley made the most out of his first career start. Now in his third year in the program, Bentley has been the victim of a crowded depth chart at the linebacker position. Despite coming to Clemson as one of the top linebacker prospects in the 2019 recruiting class, playing time has been hard to come by for the Alabama native.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Tigers' Offense Not Living Up to 'Standard'

The Clemson offense has not lived up to the expectations of the preseason through the first three games of 2021. The offense, that is used to scoring points at will in previous years, is currently averaging 8.5 points per game against FBS opponents, ranks 114 nationally in total yards, 105 nationally in scoring and 101st in passing offense.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Former Clemson Linebacker Retires from NFL

Former Clemson linebacker B.J. Goodson is retiring from the NFL after appearing in just one game in the 2021 season with the New York Jets. The New York Jets officially put him on the retired/reserve list Wednesday. Goodson, who spent five full seasons in the league, saw just seven snaps on special teams in Week 2.
NFL
AllClemson

'Frustrated' D.J. Uiagalelei Hopeful Practice Success Finally Translates to Field at NCST

"I'll ride with five until it's over." Those were the words from fifth-year senior offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst on Monday. D.J. Uiagalelei and the Clemson offense have gotten off to a shockingly slow start and with each passing week, the criticisms grow a little louder. However, listening to Bockhorst, it's just outside noise and inside the locker room, there is no doubt about Uiagalelei. Knowing his teammates have his back is comforting for the starting quarterback.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Swinney Talks Wolfpack, Defense, Dixon and Davis

After opening the season with a neutral-site contest in Charlotte and two games at Death Valley, Clemson will face its first true road test of the season on Saturday, Sept. 25, when the Tigers face the North Carolina State Wolfpack in Raleigh. The kickoff at Carter-Finley Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.
RALEIGH, NC
AllClemson

5 Storylines for Clemson-N.C. State Textile Bowl Week

Clemson dropped three spots in the AP Poll on Sunday, falling to No. 9. That's not something the Tigers can control. Getting better and fixing mistakes made in a 14-8 win over Georgia Tech that was way too close for comfort at the end is something they can handle. "We...
CLEMSON, SC
