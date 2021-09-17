Roswell landfill to finish new cell, expected to be completed next month

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Delays from COVID-19 and heavy rains had one southeast New Mexico town with trash piling up all summer. Now, it looks like the problem is close to being resolved. The Roswell Municipal Landfill will be finishing up the construction of a new landfill cell after its previous one in use is reaching capacity. The cell, 5A, has been under construction for months but delays have made the final completion date move back from July to October.