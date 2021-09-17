CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch: Utah Football Looks to Bounce Back Against San Diego State

By Cole Bagley
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter one of the more disappointing losses in recent years and the end of the nine-game win streak against BYU, the University of Utah will be looking to bounce back against San Diego State this week and re-enter the win column. While the Aztecs may not appear to be a major threat, San Diego State enters the matchup at 2-0 and will be a formidable opponent in what could be a pivotal early game for the Utes.

Utah at San Diego State: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

Utah (1-1) at San Diego State (2-0) Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, California, 27,000 capacity) TV: CBS Sports Network (Dave Ryan, Aaron Murray commentating, Amanda Guerra on sideline) Livestream: CBSSports.com. Radio: ESPN 700 AM (Utah) Series: Utah leads 17-12-1 Weather: Sunny with temperatures in the high 60s at kickoff.
UTAH STATE

