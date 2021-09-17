What to Watch: Utah Football Looks to Bounce Back Against San Diego State
After one of the more disappointing losses in recent years and the end of the nine-game win streak against BYU, the University of Utah will be looking to bounce back against San Diego State this week and re-enter the win column. While the Aztecs may not appear to be a major threat, San Diego State enters the matchup at 2-0 and will be a formidable opponent in what could be a pivotal early game for the Utes.247sports.com
