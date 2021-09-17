Larimer County Crews To Search For Diana Brown Missing Since Deadly Flash Flooding

The search for the body of a woman who went missing during a flash-flood in July continued over the weekend. More than 120 people searched Poudre Canyon between Black Hollow Road and Steven’s Gulch Picnic Site Saturday. They combed the roadway, the shoreline, and the river using dogs, drones, and other equipment. At least a dozen agencies were involved in the search including the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and Dive Rescue Team, Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol, Loveland Fire Rescue, and the U.S. Forest Service. Diana Brown has been missing since July 20th. The bodies of her relatives Patricia, Richard, and David Brown were found in a section of river near Arrowhead Lodge and Indian Meadows days after they were swept up by floodwaters while in a home in the Black Hollow enclave.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO