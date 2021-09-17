CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New tool identifies groups most at-risk from Covid after vaccination

By Samuel Lovett
The Independent
The Independent
The immunosuppressed and those with dementia , Parkinson’s or chronic disorders such as kidney disease are still at a greater risk of hospitalisation or death from Covid after vaccination compared to the rest of the population, new research shows.

The QCovid tool developed by scientists at the University of Oxford shows that while the risk of severe Covid-19 after vaccination remains low, some people remain more vulnerable than others.

Age continues to be a “major risk factor”, the experts said, with older vaccinated individuals more likely to end up ill from Covid compared to their younger counterparts.

Those from Indian and Pakistani backgrounds who are vaccinated face the highest risk among ethnic groups.

People living with chronic conditions such as Down’s syndrome, kidney disease, sickle cell disease, HIV/Aids and liver cirrhosis are also at more risk of severe disease or hospital admission after vaccination.

The new algorithm behind the QCovid tool, which was first developed in 2020 and helped influence policy on shielding, predicts those most at risk of serious Covid-19 outcomes from 14 or more days after second vaccination dose, when substantial immunity is expected to have developed. The findings do not take into account the different types of vaccines received by people.

Researchers at the University of Oxford used national linked datasets from general practice, national immunisation and Sars-CoV-2 testing, death registry and hospital episode data.

A sample of more than 6.9 million vaccinated adults was analysed, of whom 5.2 million had both doses – representative of the UK population as a whole. This sample included 2,031 Covid deaths and 1,929 Covid-related hospital admissions, of which 81 deaths and 71 admissions occurred 14 or more days after the second vaccine dose.

Based on this, the researchers have developed cumulative scores to calculate people’s risk of hospital admission or death from Covid-19 following one or two vaccination doses.

The scores take into account factors including age, sex, ethnic group and the background rate of Covid infections.

Julia Hippisley-Cox, professor of clinical epidemiology and general practice at the University of Oxford and co-author of the paper, said: "The UK was the first place to implement a vaccination programme and has some of the best clinical research data in the world.

"We have developed this new tool using the QResearch database, to help the NHS identify which patients are at highest risk of serious outcomes despite vaccination for targeted intervention.

"This new tool can also inform discussions between doctors and patients about the level of risk to aid shared decision making."

Commenting on why other ethnic groups may have dropped off in terms of being at risk, Professor Aziz Sheikh, of The University of Edinburgh and a co-author of the paper, published in the British Medical Journal, said it may be due to social reasons.

He explained: “I think the fact that some of the ethnic variations are diminishing suggests that a lot of this was because it’s socially patterned – perhaps because of occupational risk considerations etc.

“I think with the two subgroups that remain, this is speculative, but these groups – the Indians and Pakistanis – do tend to have slightly higher household sizes and so there may be that kind of within household transmission going on.”

Penny Ward, a visiting professor in pharmaceutical medicine at King’s College London, said most of the people at higher risk of an adverse outcome “may be expected to increase their antibody response when given a booster dose”.

In some cases, though, such as with the immunocompromised individuals, the risk posed by Covid may continue to linger – even after vaccination.

These people, she said, “would potentially benefit from the available monoclonal antibody treatments becoming available, to prevent infection post exposure, or, if unwell, to early treatment to prevent more severe disease”.

AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

Health officials: Delta is eating lungs of the unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another coronavirus surge is here and, because of the delta variant, it’s stronger than ever. The numbers don’t lie; hospitalizations, testing and death rates are reaching levels we haven’t seen since the worst of the pandemic last winter. Listen to this story. As one doctor put it,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
deseret.com

This new antibody can stop all COVID-19 strains, including new variants, experts say

A team of researchers may have found an antibody that can neutralize all known novel coronavirus strains, including the developing variants. GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology recently conducted a huge collaborative study by scientists and developed a new antibody therapy, called Sotrovimab. During the project, they discovered a new natural antibody “that has remarkable breadth and efficacy,” according to the Berkeley Lab.
SCIENCE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Which vaccinated people at the greatest risk from severe COVID-19: UK study

Researchers from the University of Oxford have today reported on findings on the vaccinated people who are at greatest risk from severe Covid-19 leading to hospitalization or death from 14 days post the second dose vaccination, when substantial immunity should be expected. In a paper published in the British Medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
Knowridge Science Report

This vaccine may fight all COVID-19 variants effectively

In a recent study published in ACS Infectious Diseases, researchers found a heat-tolerant COVID-19 vaccine can fight against all current SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. They showed the vaccine formulations triggered a strong immune response in mice, protected hamsters from the virus, and remained stable at 37°C for up to a month and at 100°C for up to 90 minutes.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Knowridge Science Report

Why smokers have a lower risk of COVID-19

In a new study from Hiroshima University, researchers found a potential reason why lower numbers of COVID cases have appeared amongst smokers compared to non-smokers, even as other reports suggest smoking increases the severity of the disease. They also found two drugs that mimic the effect of chemicals in cigarette...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify new targets for cancer vaccines

Over the past decade, scientists have been exploring vaccination as a way to help fight cancer. These experimental cancer vaccines are designed to stimulate the body's own immune system to destroy a tumor, by injecting fragments of cancer proteins found on the tumor. So far, none of these vaccines have...
CANCER
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

People with Down's syndrome and severe kidney disease are most at risk of being admitted to hospital or death after having two Covid vaccines, study finds

People with Down's syndrome, sickle cell disease and kidney transplant patients are most at risk of dying from the coronavirus after having two vaccines, experts have found. Findings from a tool developed by UK researchers concluded that those with certain conditions are up to 12 times more likely to be hospitalised or die from the virus after being jabbed, compared to healthy people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Identify Severe COVID-19 Risk Factors in Young Adults

PLoS One study looks at demographic and clinical markers for severe disease in patients age 18-29. With the age of COVID-19 hospitalizations skewing younger in this fourth surge, a newly published Houston Methodist study looked at data from the first three surges within its hospitals that revealed clues about COVID’s risk factors among young adults.
PUBLIC HEALTH
