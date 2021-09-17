CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE SmackDown Results – Bianca Belair’s Homecoming, Seth Rollins Addresses Edge, More

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN. – Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at how Seth Rollins defeated WWE Hall of Famer Edge last week on Super SmackDown and then attacked him. Michael Cole welcomes us and talks about what happened to Edge, and how we will find out the ramifications this week.

