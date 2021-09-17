COLLARxELBOW Release Daffney Memorial Shirt, Proceeds Going To CTE Foundation At Boston University

A book signing event went on Monday afternoon for a good cause. People got out to The Wine Merchant to attend a signing for the children’s book, “What DO They Say”, and were able to enjoy a free glass of wine if they had a copy or bought a copy of the book. “What DO They Say” is illustrated by Awakening Minds Art student John Doty and written by Tamera Rooney and Sarah Ricker. The proceeds from the book sales go to the organization, but the book also showcases the talent of the students in the Awakening Minds Art program.

