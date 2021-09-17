CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLLARxELBOW Release Daffney Memorial Shirt, Proceeds Going To CTE Foundation At Boston University

On September 1, 2021, the wrestling world lost another star far too soon as Shannon Spruill, known to wrestling fans as Daffney Unger, passed away at the age of 46. Fans and friends became concerned for Spruill when she went public with some of her battles on social media. Police were dispatched at several known addresses before her family was contacted with a correct, updated address that she'd just moved to in recent weeks. SHIMMER Wrestling posted the news of her passing online.

