‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Says Daughter Honey James Is in the Hospital Battling Virus

By Quentin Blount
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson took to social media on Friday afternoon to open up about her daughter’s struggle with RSV. The 24-year-old first gave birth to her daughter, Honey James, back in May. Honey is the only child as of right now between Saide and her husband Christian Huff. As she is one to do, Robertson decided to make an Instagram post to inform her fans about what has been going on. She shared an intimate message to others going through the same thing and shared a photo of her and Honey laying down together in a hospital bed.

Lynne Lewis
7d ago

Praying for you, your husband and especially your beautiful precious daughter. I myself have several young great grandchildren and a nice who is not yet 2 and her brother now 3 months old worry about these new viruses. God is our healer, our provider, our answer to our prayer. The more prayers the louder they are, the better for him to hear. Our wonderful heavenly father. I come to you at this time for prayers that are so very much needed for wonderful Sadie the mother of this precious Angel of yours that is in need of your healing powers. Father God please hear my prayer., Reach out touch this precious little girl. Heal her. Give her little body the strength she need to fight off this respatory illness she has. Give her mother and Dad the strength to be with her loving her and trusting in you fir healing. Let them feel your presence and your arm around them holding all of them and loving all of them. Father God I ask all of this in your precious son Jesus name amen..

