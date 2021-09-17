‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Says Daughter Honey James Is in the Hospital Battling Virus

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson took to social media on Friday afternoon to open up about her daughter’s struggle with RSV. The 24-year-old first gave birth to her daughter, Honey James, back in May. Honey is the only child as of right now between Saide and her husband Christian Huff. As she is one to do, Robertson decided to make an Instagram post to inform her fans about what has been going on. She shared an intimate message to others going through the same thing and shared a photo of her and Honey laying down together in a hospital bed.