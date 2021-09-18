Welcome reception Tuesday for new Limestone sheriff

A welcome reception for newly appointed Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans Museum, sponsored by the county's Republican Executive Committee.

The museum is located at 114 West Pryor St. in Athens and the public is invited to attend.

“Limestone County law enforcement has gone through a lot in recent years," said Noah Wahl, chairman of the executive committee. "This is a great opportunity to start afresh and begin rebuilding public trust."

