Oregon State

EMERGENCY VOLUNTEER CORPS OF NEHALEM BAY: Living with Wildfires Community Webinar – Perspectives from Oregon Leaders – Sept. 30th

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the record-breaking 2020 wildfire season still fresh in our minds, an early start for this year’s season, a longer than normal drought period, including a 99°F June day in the Nehalem Bay Area, we wonder what we should know and how to adapt to more frequent and bigger events. Join us for this community webinar to hear from wildfire management experts and to learn of some of the legislative action taken this year to help Oregonians face this growing threat.

www.tillamookcountypioneer.net

