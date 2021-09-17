CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Petrikin Exits as Paramount Communications Chief

By Brent Lang
SFGate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Petrikin has stepped down from his role as executive vice president of global communications and corporate branding at Paramount Pictures. His exit comes on the heels of the announcement this week that ViacomCBS is replacing studio chief Jim Gianopulos with Nickelodeon head Brian Robbins. More executives are expected to follow him out the door during the leadership transition.

Deadline

Netflix VP Of Communications Richard Siklos Leaves The Company

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix VP of communications Richard Siklos, a key public-facing figure for the streaming giant since 2017, has just announced his departure, Deadline has learned. It isn’t clear what Siklos’s next step will be, but after serving in a senior role at Netflix, on top of a seven-year stint as a communications exec at Time Warner, he has more than a few options. Before crossing the Rubicon, Siklos was a well-established journalist known for his coverage of the media business at top-shelf publications like Fortune, The New York Times and Business Week. Rachel Whetstone, who became chief communications officer at Netflix in...
BUSINESS
Middletown Press

Paramount Staffers Reeling Due to Ongoing Studio Shakeup: 'The Lack of Communication Is Shocking'  

A “game of chicken” is commonly known as a conflict between two parties where neither wants to yield, but both are hoping to avoid embarrassment and failure. That seems to be the pervading psychological dynamic right now at Paramount Pictures, as it continues to topple its legacy leadership structure in favor of a streaming-first future under new studio chief Brian Robbins.
MOVIES
Variety

Emma Watts Out as Paramount Motion Picture Group President

Emma Watts is out as Paramount’s motion picture group president. Watts exits just over a year in the job, on the heels of her former Fox boss Jim Gianopulos — whose jaw-dropping ouster as Paramount Pictures Chairman and CEO shook up Hollywood in early September. Gianopulos was replaced by Brian Robbins, the former head of Viacom’s Nickelodeon label. In a statement, Robbins said the studio had benefitted greatly from “the deep talents of Emma Watts who, among so many accomplishments, helped build a terrific team at the studio, facilitated overall deals with top-tier talent including John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds, and shepherded...
MOVIES
Variety

Fox Entertainment Hunts International Formats With Unscripted Format Fund

The hunt for hit international unscripted IP, à la “The Masked Singer,” continues apace. Fox Entertainment and in-house studio Fox Alternative Entertainment have launched an international unscripted format fund to find IP for the global marketplace. The fund will invest in and develop internationally originated unscripted concepts that range from reality-competition and variety series to dating and other genres. Both networks and platforms will be targeted by the fund, which will look for cost-effective programs. FAE will co-produce series selected by the fund with each series’ partner. Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment, will oversee the initiative. Fox had...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Robbins
Person
Stacey Snider
Person
William Morris
Person
Jim Gianopulos
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Communications VP to Exit After 4 Years With Streamer

Netflix’s Richard Siklos is leaving the streamer after four years as vice president of communications, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. “Richard is a skilled communicator, who strengthened our reputation during a tremendous time of growth, and built a world-class team. He has been a valued and trusted advisor to many across Netflix and we wish him the best,” Rachel Whetstone, Netflix’s chief communications officer, said in a statement. It’s not immediately clear where Siklos is headed to next, and a representative for Netflix declined to comment on his departure. Since joining Netflix in 2017, Siklos was the chief spokesperson, representing co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Reed Hastings and handling communications primarily for the U.S. and Canada. Prior to Netflix, Siklos spent seven years at Time Warner Inc. as vp of strategic communications, working closely with senior leadership. Before moving into corporate communications, Siklos was a business reporter and writer; he served as an editor-at-large at Fortune from 2007 to 2010 and was a correspondent and columnist for the New York Times between 2005 and 2007, authoring the “Media Frenzy” column. Deadline first reported on Siklos’ departure from Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Mike Ireland & Daria Cercek Named Co-Heads Of Paramount Motion Picture Group

Following Emma Watts’ departure as President of the Motion Picture Film Group, her Co-Presidents of Production Mike Ireland and Daria Cercek are being elevated to run the film group now as co-heads. Ireland and Cercek will report directly to Brian Robbins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures, effective pronto. Cercek and Ireland will continue to oversee the studio’s motion picture slate from development through release for Paramount Pictures, as well as leading casting, physical production and post-production. Jeremy Kramer will lead Paramount Players, also reporting to Robbins. “Daria and Michael each have built tremendous track records in their careers, and their collective...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Former Child Actor#Media Relations#Paramount Communications#The William Morris Agency#Daily Variety#Inside Com#Inside Magazine#Paramount Plus#Viacomcbs#Disney Plus#Abc#Dreamworks Animation#Variety S Newsletter#Instagram
Deadline

MRC Names Kristin Robinson SVP Communications; Emily Spence Promoted To Chief Communications Officer

MRC said Friday that it has named former Shondaland VP Brand Marketing and Communications Kristin Robinson as the media company’s new SVP Communications, while elevating Emily Spence to Chief Communications Officer. Robinson will report Spence. Spence will continue to report to MRC CEOs and founders Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu. In her new role, Robinson will oversee external communications across MRC’s portfolio of TV, film, non-fiction and live & alternative. Robinson and Spence will work across internal and corporate communications including awards, branding and MRC’s partnerships and investments. “I’m proud to have Kristin as a partner, she is a very talented and well-respected...
BUSINESS
Deadline

ViacomCBS CFO Sees New Paramount Chief Brian Robbins “Aggressively Embracing Streaming, Changes In Consumer Behavior”

ViacomCBS CFO Naveen Chopra — asked Tuesday about Paramount’s management shakeup — said outgoing studio CEO Jim Gianopolus “leaves some very big shoes to fill. There is no doubt he has helped revitalize the studio both creatively and financially. But I think Brian [Robbins] is really the perfect person to take the reins from here.” Robbins heads Nickelodeon and will keep that role. At a virtual media conference Q&A by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Chopra called the exec “a very passionate storyteller [who will] leverage the benefits of the traditional parts of the business, like theatrical distribution, while also aggressively...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Paramount Pictures Revamp Made Official By ViacomCBS: Jim Gianopulos Exits, Brian Robbins Takes Over; David Nevins Adds Par TV To Portfolio

The transition plan for Paramount Pictures is officially set, with ViacomCBS confirming Jim Gianopulos will exit and Brian Robbins will add leadership of the studio to his growing portfolio. The changing of the guard had been reported on Friday. As follow-on reports Sunday had indicated, the other key part of the makeover will see David Nevins add oversight of Paramount TV. Robbins, who is continuing to steer Nickelodeon globally as well as helping shepherd Paramount+, gains the title of chairman and CEO of Paramount. Gianopulos, a Fox vet who turned the fortunes of Paramount around after arriving in 2017, will serve in...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Paramount Pictures revamp includes push for Paramount+ streaming

ViacomCBS Inc. unveiled a new management team and operating structure for its iconic Paramount Pictures movie and television production unit that Chief Executive Bob Bakish said would better position it for the streaming era. Among the changes expected as a result of the realignment is a greater push for Paramount...
BUSINESS
