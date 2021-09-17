The 2021 Cypress State of the City Event reimagined as an outdoor mixer
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce, in association with the City of Cypress, is bringing together members of the business community, residents, educators, numerous city leaders and other friends of the city who will gather for the annual State of the City event on Wednesday October 6th. For 2021 the usual formal luncheon event has been reimagined as an outdoor evening mixer event on the Cypress Civic Center Green.www.oc-breeze.com
Comments / 0