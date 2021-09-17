CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State Health Department gives information on scheduling COVID-19 booster shots

By Maggie Wade
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Certain health conditions may require a third COVID-19 dose. You can now schedule a booster shot at a county health department or with a regular health care provider. Patients are asked to check with their doctor or health care provider to evaluate their health status and...

