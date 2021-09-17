CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasmine Mans Is Taking Us Through The 'Cycles' Of Heartache In Her New Poem

By Keyaira Boone
Essence
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"What you see here is a poem about two women who loved one another,” said Mans. Jasmine Mans once ran up a hill with a broken heart. The poet and author of Black Girl Call Home was instructed to release her heartbreak when she arrived by her best friend (who was running at her side). When they reached the top it was filled with fireflies. Their beauty was visual confirmation—it was time to let go.

www.essence.com

