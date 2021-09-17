Jasmine Mans Is Taking Us Through The 'Cycles' Of Heartache In Her New Poem

Uzo Aduba and husband Robert Sweeting made their red carpet debut! See them and a few other fab couples who attended the 2021 Emmy Awards. The stars returned to an in-person Emmys celebration on Sunday night after 2020’s virtual awards, and while most big names went solo, there were a few who showed up making the event date night. New moms Samira Wiley and wife Lauren Morelli got dolled up as Wiley celebrated her nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama for The Handmaid’s Tale. Uzo Aduba and husband Robert Sweeting made their red carpet debut while she celebrated her nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for In Treatment. And Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer showed up and showed out in colorful fashion with wife Lorna Wells. There wasn’t a stampede of couples, or even guests this year, but those who did make it and bring along their partners made quite the impression (and did so in some very chic threads). See the cute couples who attended below.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO