GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel didn't have an update on the status of Hendon Hooker after he left Saturday night's loss at No. 11 Florida in the fourth quarter, but praised the transfer quarterback for what he did for the Vols in the 38-14 defeat. Hooker passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns in his second start at Tennessee, and Heupel was pleased with how the Virginia Tech transfer handled the noise in the hostile environment and the demeanor he showed on the sideline. The head coach also pointed to some missed opportunities the Vols had in the passing game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO