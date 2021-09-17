CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor Who Said Masks Cause Carbon Dioxide Poisoning Gets License Revoked

By Malaika Jabali
Essence
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe disgraced doctor, Steven Arthur LaTulippe, also spoke publicly against mask-wearing in a Stop the Steal rally in support of Donald Trump. Imagine knowing better and choosing not to do better. A doctor with his own family practice in Oregon was charged with spreading misinformation about the coronavirus, including telling patients that masks caused carbon dioxide poisoning and instructing patients to remove them, Newsweek reports.

www.essence.com

Comments / 557

Balanced
8d ago

I absolutely HATE wearing a mask, but it's not about me, I owe it to my fellow Americans to do everything in my power to protect them, protect myself and help to contain this pandemic. American Patriot here.

Reply(105)
207
lovesall
7d ago

gee, imagine all those surgeons, delivery room people, the health care workers in ICUs, etc... all wearing masks and all getting carbon monoxide poisoning. amazing

Reply(6)
38
Greta Scherrer
8d ago

Ok-here are some facts- The virus is carried in droplets-masks stop some droplets-so masks block some droplets-with the virus inside.But,nasks should be snug&worn over nose.

Reply(13)
40
State
Oregon State
Medscape News

Doctor Who Claimed Masks Hurt Health Loses License

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The Oregon Medical Board has revoked the license of a doctor who didn't follow COVID-19 guidelines in his office and even told some patients that wearing face masks could lead to carbon-dioxide poisoning. Steven Arthur LaTulippe's...
Alissa Rose

Unvaccinated people could be forced to give up their paycheck.

President Joe Biden announced a rule on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly tests for their workers. But for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, a test may not be a viable option in all cases. Recently, the consequences have started to build for unvaccinated people, and a few prominent companies are now forcing them out without pay.
WEKU

This Doctor Spread False Information About COVID. She Still Kept Her Medical License

Last month, Dr. Simone Gold stood before a crowd at a conservative church in Thousand Oaks, Calif., and delivered a talk riddled with misinformation. She told people to avoid vaccination against the coronavirus. As an alternative, she pushed drugs that have not been proven effective at treating COVID-19 — drugs that she also offered to prescribe to the audience in exchange for $90 telehealth appointments.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Feds force the hand of hospitals rejecting vaccine mandates

The number of U.S. hospitals requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees continues to grow through individual organization and state mandates. President Joe Biden unveiled new vaccine mandates Sept. 9 as part of his administration's strategy to combat the pandemic, and organizations that have held off on said they anticipate implementing requirements to comply.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Ex-CIA QAnoner Who Called COVID a Hoax Dies From Virus

A former CIA officer who billed himself as the first person to dub COVID-19 a hoax, died in a Florida hospital from the virus he claimed didn’t really exist, Vice reported. Robert David Steele, who was also an early QAnon acolyte, was hospitalized with COVID symptoms earlier this month, according to Vice. “I will not take the vaccination, though I did test positive for whatever they’re calling ‘COVID’ today, but the bottom line is that my lungs are not functioning,” Steele wrote in his final blog post less than two weeks ago. Steele’s friend Mark Tassi, also a well-known conspiracy theorist, confirmed Steele’s death in an Instagram video. Tassi claimed Steele’s doctors hooked him up to a ventilator only to make Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, look bad. Steele had been in Florida on a speaking tour during which he promoted false information about COVID and insisted Donald Trump would soon be reinstated as president.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Army Officer Admits Having All Vaccines But Not COVID-19 Shot Because Of 'Freedom'

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Paul Douglas Hague raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he admitted to Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he had received all the vaccines mandated for service members but wouldn’t receive the COVID-19 shot because of “freedom.”. Hague said he objected to the Pentagon’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination order...
MILITARY
The Independent

CDC advisers try to work out the details on booster shots

With booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine now authorized in the U.S., government advisers reconvened on Thursday to tackle the most contentious question yet: Exactly who should roll up their sleeves right away?Late Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on extra shots of the Pfizer formula for a broad swath of Americans: those 65 and older, people at high risk of severe illness, and health care workers and others in danger of becoming infected on the job.But that was not the last hurdle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sets final U.S. policy on who qualifies for...
PUBLIC HEALTH

