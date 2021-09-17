CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New PlayStation Studio Firesprite Is Working on a 'New AAA Narrative Adventure'

By Matt Kim
IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiresprite, a UK-based game developer recently acquired by PlayStation, is hiring a writer for a new narrative adventure AAA title. In a job listing posted on their website, Firesprite is looking for a writer “for the development of an ambitious unannounced AAA title[.]” The job will require the writer to “create compelling character and story” and an ideal candidate is somehow “who understands how to construct a branching narrative.”

