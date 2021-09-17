CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints will be without seven coaches for Week 2 vs. Panthers due to COVID-19 protocol

By Bryan DeArdo
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to COVID-19 protocol, the New Orleans Saints will be without seven members of their coaching staff when they face the Panthers in Charlotte on Sunday. The Saints' coaches who won't be able to participate in Sunday's game are offensive line coach Brendan Nugent, running backs coach Joel Thomas, offensive analyst Jim Chaney, offensive assistant Declan Doyle, senior offensive assistant/receivers coach Curtis Johnson, run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar, and assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Taysom Hill is a sign that Sean Payton is losing his edge

The Buccaneers won’t be lucky enough to face Taysom Hill as a starter in 2021. “Jack of all trades, master of none.” There isn’t a better way to sum up Buccaneers opponent Taysom Hill. Hill is one of the most versatile players in the NFL, at least in his usage, but it is more than fair to say he is not a master in the NFL.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best Josh Gordon landing spots after NFL reinstatement

The NFL season is officially underway and a new free-agent wide receiver has hit the market. According to Adam Schefter, Josh Gordon has completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and could be reinstated soon. Of course, Gordon must await approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before a team can sign the veteran receiver.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Chaney
Yardbarker

Multiple Saints coaches test positive for COVID-19

Coming off a stunning win over the Green Bay Packers, the New Orleans Saints are now dealing with some concern after a COVID-19 outbreak among the coaching staff. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that multiple Saints’ offensive coaches tested positive for the coronavirus, and there is uncertainty regarding their status for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
AOL Corp

Saints confirm 7 assistant coaches will miss Sunday's game due to COVID-19

The New Orleans Saints will indeed be missing more than half their offensive coaching staff on Sunday. The team confirmed Friday that offensive assistants Jim Chaney, Declan Doyle, Phil Galiano, Curtis Johnson, Brendan Nugent, Dan Roushar, and Joel Thomas will not be in attendance for the team's game against the Carolina Panthers, due to to COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Saints coaching staff dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

Just days after the New Orleans Saints spanked Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, they’re now dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak within their offensive coaching staff. However, it’s not expected to be serious. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:. While this is far from ideal, at least there are no Saints...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Nfl Insiders#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Giants#Hurricane Ida#Cbs Sports
ClutchPoints

Carolina Panthers: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Saints

The Carolina Panthers are set to take on the New Orleans Saints in a divisional matchup in Week 2. This is a big moment for this franchise, as this is a young team who could be tied for first place in the AFC South with a win on Sunday. It’s time to continue our NFL predictions series with a Panthers Week 2 prediction.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints working with minimal offensive coaches this week due to Covid-19 affected members, 'It's like Ted Lasso, the three or four of us'

Fort Worth, Texas – On-field preparation will begin in earnest Wednesday, Sept. 15 for the New Orleans Saints for Sunday's game against Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, and will do so minus the five offensive coaches who tested positive for Covid-19. Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that...
NFL
Cat Scratch Reader

Panthers vs Saints: Week 2 open game thread

The Panthers are back for another home game following their 19-14 win over the Jets in the season opener last week. Today, they face off against a familiar foe in the New Orleans Saints, who are also coming off a Week 1 win of their own: a dominating 38-3 win over the Packers on Sunday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Two more members of Saints’ staff out because of COVID-19 protocols

Two more members of the Saints’ staff will be unavailable for Sunday’s game because of issues related to COVID-19. The Saints announced today that assistant head coach/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and pass rush specialist Brian Young will not be in attendance at Sunday’s game at Carolina. Nielsen and Young...
NFL
USA Today

Panthers vs. Saints: 4 key matchups to watch in Week 2

On Sunday, the Carolina Panthers will be welcoming in the New Orleans Saints for a clash of two 1-0 division foes. And what will help determine which one of those foes loses their ‘0,’ is the matchups between the matchup itself. Here are the four most important battles to keep...
NFL
theScore

NFL Week 2 best bets: Panthers are undervalued vs. rival Saints

We kicked off the NFL season with a 2-1 record on our best bets, which might have been 3-0 if not for Ryan Fitzpatrick's injury during the first half of Washington's loss to the Chargers. We'll chalk that up to bad luck as we shoot for perfection in Week 2.
NFL
catcrave.com

4 shocking Panthers stats that need to improve in Week 2 vs. Saints

What shocking stats from the Carolina Panthers need to improve as they look to pick up a divisional victory over the New Orleans Saints?. If their Week 1 game against the New York Jets was something of a cake-walk in the grand scheme of things, this weekend’s clash versus the New Orleans Saints is a much sterner test of the Carolina Panthers’ credentials.
NFL
USA Today

Biggest storylines for Panthers vs. Saints in Week 2

Sunday’s matchup between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints is, of course, a divisional one. So we’re obviously going to have a number of storylines to stick to. Here, however, are the three most important beats to keep your eye and mind on for this Week 2 contest. Here's...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy