CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

North Carolina court blocks state voter ID law, citing 'intent to target African American voters'

erienewsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA North Carolina state court panel on Friday blocked a voter identification law, citing discrimination against Black voters. The law, known as SB 824, was passed in 2018 after Republicans lost their supermajority in the legislature but before the new legislature took over. It was already on hold under a preliminary injunction, after North Carolina's Court of Appeals said voter ID provisions could negatively impact Black voters. But now the state court has permanently blocked the law, which required photo identification to vote.

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
whiteville-news.com

N.C. Superior Court Blocks Voter ID Law in New Ruling

Today a three judge panel blocked North Carolina voter ID law, which 56% of North Carolina voters supported in a ballot measure in 2018. Sam Hayes, General Counsel for North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, said, “Once again, liberal judges have defied the will of North Carolinians on election integrity. Voters of this state have repeatedly supported a voter ID requirement – going so far as to enshrine it in our state constitution. Senate Bill 824 is one of the most generous in the country, and it was modeled on those of other states. At trial, Plaintiffs could not produce a single witness who would be unable to vote because of the law.”
POLITICS
Ballotpedia News

The Daily Brew: The latest on North Carolina’s voter ID law

Welcome to the Friday, September 24, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. North Carolina court strikes down voter ID law as unconstitutional. Your support every month will help voters every day. U.S. Supreme Court releases December argument calendar. North Carolina court strikes down voter...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
CBS News

Local Matters: Judges strike down North Carolina voter ID law

In a majority opinion, judges ruled that a 2018 North Carolina voter ID law was written with "the unconstitutional intent to target African American voters." Nick Ochsner, chief investigative reporter at CBS Charlotte affiliate WBTV, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American#Legislature#Racial Discrimination#Ids#Republicans#Court Of Appeals#Superior Court#Gop#North Carolinians#Democrats#Senate#Cable News Network Inc
lawandcrime.com

North Carolina Court Issues Permanent Injunction Against State’s Voter ID Law Because of ‘Discriminatory Purpose’ Against Black Residents

A North Carolina court struck down the state’s controversial voter ID law on Friday because it discriminates against Black people. The three-judge panel split two-to-one over the decision but ultimately determined that Senate Bill 824 “was enacted with the unconstitutional intent to discriminate against African American voters” and “in violation of” the state’s Equal Protection Clause.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Judges block N.C. GOP voter ID law as discriminatory

A majority of a 3-judge panel struck down a GOP voter ID law in North Carolina as intentionally discriminatory against Black voters. Allison Riggs, whose group brought the lawsuit, describes how the court criticized the GOP for rushing through this voter ID law designed to “entrench its power” by excluding voters of color. State Sen. Gladys Robinson says fighting voter discrimination is a “constant battle” in North Carolina, but she’s “proud” of the court’s ruling.Sept. 18, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
nsjonline.com

Superior Court judges strike down state voter ID law

RALEIGH — North Carolina judges struck down the state’s latest photo voter identification law on Friday. Two of the three trial judges hearing a lawsuit declared the December 2018 law is unconstitutional, despite being designed to implement a photo voter ID mandate added to the North Carolina Constitution in a referendum just weeks earlier. They said the law intentionally discriminates against black voters, violating their equal protections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 43

Two state senators are being sued after subpoenaing the information of 2020 voters

The Pennsylvania government is suing two state senators to protect voters' private data. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Thursday that his office has filed a lawsuit against Sens. Cris Dush and Jake Corman, as well as the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, for subpoenaing the "personal identification information of nine million Pennsylvanians."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wunc.org

The Past, Present, And Future Of Voter ID In North Carolina

Photo ID is still not required to vote in North Carolina. Host Jeff Tiberii and WUNC reporter Rusty Jacobs break down the latest court ruling, including how the judges ruled last week, what role the history of racial discrimination played, and where the litigation goes next. Jeff Tiberii first started...
POLITICS
WITN

Judges say voter ID law discriminates against African Americans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A panel of judges have tossed out Republicans’ lastest effort to require voters to show IDs at the polls. In a split 2-1 vote, the Superior Court judges ruled on Friday that the 2018 law is unconstitutional because it discriminates against African Americans. State lawmakers passed...
RALEIGH, NC
Tom Stevenson

Could Democrats Topple Governor DeSantis In 2022 Midterms?

Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0. After the election of President Biden last year in the acrimonious presidential elections, it's easy to forget there are midterms right around the corner. Next year marks a bonanza of elections for the house and senate which impacts Florida.
CBS Denver

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against President Biden & Vice President Harris

(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Friday, Sept. 24, she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She says the administration failed “to ensure the national security of the United States and its citizens” with regard to the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The congresswoman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says she felt it her duty to introduce the articles due to what she describes as the president giving American-made weapons to and aiding enemies. She also accuses the administration of colluding with the Taliban. Lauren Boebert (credit: CBS) “And let me be...
COLORADO STATE
erienewsnow.com

Texas Republican congressman Brian Babin says he tested positive for Covid-19

Republican Rep. Brian Babin of Texas announced Saturday that he tested positive for Covid-19. Babin said in a statement that he started experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms Friday and, after a few negative tests, he tested positive for coronavirus Saturday morning. The GOP congressman and dentist, who is also a member...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy