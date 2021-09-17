North Carolina court blocks state voter ID law, citing 'intent to target African American voters'

Today a three judge panel blocked North Carolina voter ID law, which 56% of North Carolina voters supported in a ballot measure in 2018. Sam Hayes, General Counsel for North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, said, “Once again, liberal judges have defied the will of North Carolinians on election integrity. Voters of this state have repeatedly supported a voter ID requirement – going so far as to enshrine it in our state constitution. Senate Bill 824 is one of the most generous in the country, and it was modeled on those of other states. At trial, Plaintiffs could not produce a single witness who would be unable to vote because of the law.”

