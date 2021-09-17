CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

A look at student, staff coronavirus cases in the area

By Angel Oliva
Myhighplains.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — In September 2020, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS) announced they were putting together a COVID-19 School Dashboard. While school districts may not publish their individual numbers on the district website, case information from public schools are required to be reported to the relevant state departments. These numbers are then added to the statewide dashboard.

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

At least 3 dead after Amtrak passenger train derails in Montana -AP

Sept 25 (Reuters) - At least three people died on Saturday after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in north central Montana, according to an Associated Press report. The report cited the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, which said the three deaths were among multiple casualties. The Empire Builder train, which runs...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian Prime...
POLITICS
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Education
Reuters

Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Germans vote in a national election on Sunday that looks too close to call, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) mounting a strong challenge to retiring Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. Merkel has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down after the election,...
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signaled a return to the Taliban’s brutal ways. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Texas#Kamr#Tdshs#Casestotal#Campusoff#N A2n An An#N A20n An An
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy