A look at student, staff coronavirus cases in the area
TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — In September 2020, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS) announced they were putting together a COVID-19 School Dashboard. While school districts may not publish their individual numbers on the district website, case information from public schools are required to be reported to the relevant state departments. These numbers are then added to the statewide dashboard.www.myhighplains.com
