Investigative Unit Head Len Tepper Exits CBS News; Caitlin Conant Departs As Political Director

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
 8 days ago
Len Tepper , who has led the investigative unit at CBS News , is leaving the network. Meanwhile, Caitlin Conant announced her departure as political director.

Tepper has been executive director of CBS News Investigations, which just last week produced a series on military domestic violence, a two-year investigative project in which almost 40 survivors were interviewed. In an interview with Deadline, O’Donnell credited Tepper, along with producers Kristin Steve and Adam Verdugo, for the series.

In an email to staff on Thursday, Tepper wrote, “It was a great honor to produce award winning investigative stories.” He thanked correspondents, bureau chiefs and executive and senior producers “who have supported and showcased the Unit’s work.”

“As I embark on the next chapter of my career, I wish you all the very best and keep fighting for quality journalism,” he wrote in the email, which was obtained by Deadline.

The investigative unit won a News and Documentary Emmy in 2018 for the network’s series on sexual assault in the military. They also won a year earlier for an investigation of the charity the Wounded Warrior Project, as well as Emmys for compounding pharmacy fraud. Tepper also was part of the team that won for coverage of the Boston marathon bombings. Tepper joined the network in 2009 after stints at ABC News and NBC News.

His departure is the latest shakeup at the news division since Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon were named presidents and co-heads of a newly unified CBS News and Stations. In July, Jay Shaylor left as executive producer of CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell.

Conant announced that Friday would be her last day in an email to the staff. She’s been on maternity leave for the past few months, and decided not to return. She’s planning to pursue other opportunities, she said in the email.

“I am lucky to have had the opportunity to run the political unit during such a challenging and unprecedented presidential cycle, and I am even luckier to call you friends,” Conant wrote. She has been with the network for the past five years, first as executive director of communications and then, in 2018, she was named political director for the news division. Business Insider first reported the news of the departures.

