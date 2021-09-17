CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Inspiration4 crew ‘healthy, happy’ after first days in space

By Derek Richardson
SpaceFlight Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince their launch two days ago, the Inspiration4 crew has settled in and begun working on their scientific research while making calls to St. Jude patients. Commander Jared Isaacman, Pilot Sian Proctor, Chief Medical Officer Hayley Arceneaux and Mission Specialist Chris Sembroski, all non-professional astronauts, launched at 8:02 p.m. EDT Sept. 15 (00:02 Sept. 16), 2021, in a Crew Dragon spacecraft atop of a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

www.spaceflightinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Florida State
CBS Denver

CU Boulder Scientists Will Launch Cereal Box-Sized Satellite Into Space To Examine Planets Outside Our Solar System

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – CU Boulder is about to put a CUTE spin on space exploration. The CUTE Satellite, short for Colorado Ultraviolet Transit Experiment, is no bigger than a box of cereal but will spend 7 months exploring planets outside our solar system. CUTE will launch on September 27th on the back of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California. The satellite, according to principal mission investigator Kevin France, cost around $4 million and is only about as big as a “family-sized box of Cheerios.” (credit: University of Colorado) “It’s an experiment that NASA...
BOULDER, CO
Phys.org

How many satellites are orbiting Earth?

It seems like every week, another rocket is launched into space carrying rovers to Mars, tourists or, most commonly, satellites. The idea that "space is getting crowded" has been around for a few years now, but just how crowded is it? And how crowded is it going to get?. I...
ASTRONOMY
Livingston Parish News

Mission complete! Hayley Arceneaux, Inspiration4 crew safely return to Earth after historic space flight, reach fundraising goal

Mission complete, Hayley Arceneaux. The 29-year-old Louisiana native and the rest of the Inspiration4 crew safely splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend, successfully completing the world’s first-ever all-civilian mission to space. The historic space flight also completed another mission by reaching its fundraising goal of $200 million...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New Scientist

SpaceX’s Inspiration4 marks a shift towards privacy for space tourists

On 18 September, the Dragon spacecraft carrying SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission splashed down safely in the Atlantic Ocean after three days in orbit. None of the four passengers aboard the flight – which was paid for by billionaire Jared Isaacman – was a government-trained astronaut, a first in the history of orbital space flight. By all accounts, the flight was a resounding success, but some have lamented that, unlike with most …
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
SpaceFlight Insider

Inspiration4 crew returns home, meets St. Jude fundraising goals

Three days after riding a rocket into space, the Inspiration4 crew return to Earth inside their Crew Dragon capsule. Splashdown took place at 7:06 p.m. EDT (23:06 UTC) Sept. 18, 2021, after the Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft had performed a deorbit burn and reentered Earth’s atmosphere. This mission capped off...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TODAY.com

SpaceX civilian crew returns to Earth after 3-day trip in space

Hoda Kotb's new podcast is live! Listen to the first two episodes of 'Making Space'. The four members of SpaceX’s first ever all civilian crew are back on Earth this morning after a 3-day trip in space on-board the Inspiration Four Space Capsule. The crew included a health worker who became the first ever person in space with a prosthetic. NBC News’ Kendis Gibson reports for Sunday TODAY.Sept. 19, 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cbslocal.com

SpaceX Inspiration4, With All-Civilian Crew, Splashed Down In Atlantic Ocean Saturday After Historic 3 Day Mission

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An all-civilian, amateur crew of astronauts on SpaceX’s Inspiration4 wrapped up their historic three day mission Saturday and returned with an automated plunge back to Earth, splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean near Cape Canaveral. The crew members, mission commander Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Palm Beach Interactive

SpaceX launch: Inspiration4 space tourists spend a busy day in space

Talk about a busy day at work. The crew of Inspiration4, the first private orbital space mission, spent Friday conducting medical research, talking to pediatric cancer patients via Zoom, giving a live video update on YouTube, even playing some ukulele. Oh yeah, and they managed to find some time to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Space Research#Kennedy Space Center#Inspiration4#Cupola#Inspiration4x#Washburn University#The Washburn Review
journalistpr.com

‘Happy’ SpaceX Tourist Crew’s First Day Spent Wizzing Around Earth

The SpaceX’s Inspiration4 crew, made up of private citizens, spent their first day in orbit carrying out scientific research and communicating to children at a pediatric cancer hospital, after the launch of their first and pioneering mission from Cape Canaveral the night before. In a tweet, St Jude Children’s Research...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: SpaceX Inspiration4 Crew Brings Toy Golden Retriever Into Space

The SpaceX Inspiration4 crew gained a fifth member on its way to space: a toy golden retriever! The stuffed animal served as the zero-gravity, or zero-g, indicator to show the moment they reached space. The toy represents the specially trained facility dogs at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The crew hopes to raise $200 million for the hospital.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
HeySoCal

SpaceX set to launch first all-civilian crew into space for 3 days

Hawthorne-based SpaceX will look to make another bit of history Wednesday when it attempts to launch the first all-civilian crew into space — a mission spearheaded by an entrepreneur who planned the three-day mission to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The flight, dubbed Inspiration4, will be led...
HAWTHORNE, CA
oakpark.com

Happy first day of fall!

If I had to grade myself on doing everything I should have done by this time, I’m only going to give myself a B-. I have huge expectations for myself, and I didn’t do all the one million and one things I should have. I had initially given myself an even lower score, but then I really looked at all the things I did and those I did do, I did very well.
LIFESTYLE
ScienceAlert

This Insane New Image of The Moon's Tycho Carter Is So Detailed It Barely Looks Real

A new telescope system has managed to capture the highest resolution image of the Moon ever taken from Earth using radar technology. The feat took years of work, and the result is spectacularly detailed. The focal point is Tycho Crater, one of the most prominent impressions on the Moon. And even though it was taken from hundreds of thousands of kilometers away, the picture makes you feel as though you are flying right over the surface of Earth's only natural satellite. The resolution of the resulting image is five meters by five meters and contains roughly 1.4 billion pixels. Together, it encompasses...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy