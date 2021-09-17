Inspiration4 crew ‘healthy, happy’ after first days in space
Since their launch two days ago, the Inspiration4 crew has settled in and begun working on their scientific research while making calls to St. Jude patients. Commander Jared Isaacman, Pilot Sian Proctor, Chief Medical Officer Hayley Arceneaux and Mission Specialist Chris Sembroski, all non-professional astronauts, launched at 8:02 p.m. EDT Sept. 15 (00:02 Sept. 16), 2021, in a Crew Dragon spacecraft atop of a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.www.spaceflightinsider.com
