The Exit Interview: WGA West's David Goodman on Agency Battle, Gender Parity Gains and 'Crucial' 2023 Contract Talks

By Cynthia Littleton
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen his tenure as president of the Writers Guild of America West began four momentous years ago, David Goodman knew a groundswell was building for a campaign to end the decades-old practice of talent agencies earning packaging fees from TV shows and movies. As such, the longtime comedy scribe and...

