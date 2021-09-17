The Exit Interview: WGA West's David Goodman on Agency Battle, Gender Parity Gains and 'Crucial' 2023 Contract Talks

After their Oscar-winning work together on 2019 Best Picture Green Book, Amblin Partners has tapped Peter Farrelly to direct the comedy feature Super In Love. Flint Wainess, who has had the Black List script Linda and Monica; and has written Power Couple for Comedy Central and has been a consulting producer on In the Dark, is writing the script. Green Book won three Oscars, Farrelly notching two of those for Best Picture and Original Screenplay, with the film grossing over $320M WW. With his brother Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly wrote, directed and produced such comedy blockbusters as There’s Something About Mary, Dumb and Dumber, Kingpin, and Me, Myself and Irene. Jeb Brody, Amblin’s President of Production, and Mia Maniscalco, SVP Creative Affairs, are overseeing Super in Love for the studio. Farrelly is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content, Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark. Wainess is represented by CAA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP

