CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland Heights, OH

Suspect being sought after stealing car, with three children inside, from home’s driveway: Cleveland Heights police blotter

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Auto theft/kidnapping: Radnor Road. At 3:50 p.m. Sept. 10, a woman, 60, who works as a nanny to three small children, secured the children in the car and turned on the car. The car was parked in the driveway of the children’s home, and their father, 40, was present. The woman then walked back to the house to get her purse and lock the home’s door with assistance from the father.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Investigation of disabled vehicle leads to OVI arrest: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Drunk driving: I-90 Officers at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 17 stopped to help a motorist who appeared to have a disabled vehicle on I-90 by Clague Road. They noticed that the driver had driven on a flat tire so long that one of the front tires was worn down to the rim. The woman appeared to be unsteady on her feet and showed signs of being intoxicated, according to a police statement.
WESTLAKE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Traffic stop for speeding leads to OVI arrest: North Olmsted Police Blotter

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Drunk driving: Lorain Road. An officer at 1:26 a.m. Sept. 11 noticed a pickup truck driving 50 mph eastbound on Lorain Road in a 35-mph zone. The officer also noticed that the truck did not have a working light on its rear license plate. The officer stopped the vehicle and quickly noticed the male driver was slurring his speech and repeating himself. His eyes were bloodshot, and the officer noticed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, according to a police report.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Cleveland.com

Driverless car smashes into police cruiser; man on meth raises ruckus: Brook Park Police Blotter

An unoccupied stolen vehicle rolled down Kalvin and hit a police cruiser at about 2 a.m. Sept. 15. Police were in the area responding to a report of male suspects breaking into cars. They caught one boy and arrested him. Police then received another report of three male suspects trying to break into a vehicle on Grosse Drive, just east and south of Kalvin.
BROOK PARK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Cars#Police Blotter#Marijuana Plants#Chrysler#Home Depot#Euclid Heights Boulevard
Cleveland.com

Intoxicated man refuses to leave laundromat: Fairview Park Police Blotter

On Sept. 13 at 9:30 a.m. a resident reported her neighbor had backed into her car. The parties had exchanged insurance information, but the driver at fault failed to provide valid proof of insurance. The investigating officer received an insurance card from the woman, which he was able to determine through investigation, had been falsified. The 41-year-old Fairview park woman was issued a citation for improper backing and charged with falsification.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Neighbor tapes note with a baggie of dog feces: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Sept. 13 at 2:10 a.m. an officer stopped a driver for expired license plates. While talking with the driver, the officer saw an open container of alcohol in the center console that was then moved by the passenger. The officer did some field sobriety tests and determined the driver was not impaired. She was cited for an open container and warned for the registration violation.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police officer fired after admitting to drinking before off-duty crash with RTA bus

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland police officer has been fired after he admitted to drinking before he was involved in a crash with an RTA bus while he was off-duty. Former Patrol Officer Mason Swires, 27, admitted during a disciplinary hearing that he had 10 to 12 alcoholic drinks before he was involved in the Dec. 19, 2020 crash on Detroit Road at Lake Avenue, according to disciplinary records released Friday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
52K+
Followers
51K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy