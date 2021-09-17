Suspect being sought after stealing car, with three children inside, from home’s driveway: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Auto theft/kidnapping: Radnor Road. At 3:50 p.m. Sept. 10, a woman, 60, who works as a nanny to three small children, secured the children in the car and turned on the car. The car was parked in the driveway of the children’s home, and their father, 40, was present. The woman then walked back to the house to get her purse and lock the home’s door with assistance from the father.www.cleveland.com
