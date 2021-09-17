CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Chris Petrikin Exits as Paramount Communications Chief

By Brent Lang
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Petrikin has stepped down from his role as executive vice president of global communications and corporate branding at Paramount Pictures. His exit comes on the heels of the announcement this week that ViacomCBS is replacing studio chief Jim Gianopulos with Nickelodeon head Brian Robbins. More executives are expected to follow him out the door during the leadership transition.

www.middletownpress.com

Related
Deadline

Netflix VP Of Communications Richard Siklos Leaves The Company

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix VP of communications Richard Siklos, a key public-facing figure for the streaming giant since 2017, has just announced his departure, Deadline has learned. It isn’t clear what Siklos’s next step will be, but after serving in a senior role at Netflix, on top of a seven-year stint as a communications exec at Time Warner, he has more than a few options. Before crossing the Rubicon, Siklos was a well-established journalist known for his coverage of the media business at top-shelf publications like Fortune, The New York Times and Business Week. Rachel Whetstone, who became chief communications officer at Netflix in...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Mike Ireland & Daria Cercek Named Co-Heads Of Paramount Motion Picture Group

Following Emma Watts’ departure as President of the Motion Picture Film Group, her Co-Presidents of Production Mike Ireland and Daria Cercek are being elevated to run the film group now as co-heads. Ireland and Cercek will report directly to Brian Robbins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures, effective pronto. Cercek and Ireland will continue to oversee the studio’s motion picture slate from development through release for Paramount Pictures, as well as leading casting, physical production and post-production. Jeremy Kramer will lead Paramount Players, also reporting to Robbins. “Daria and Michael each have built tremendous track records in their careers, and their collective...
BUSINESS
Laredo Morning Times

Paramount Staffers Reeling Due to Ongoing Studio Shakeup: 'The Lack of Communication Is Shocking'  

A “game of chicken” is commonly known as a conflict between two parties where neither wants to yield, but both are hoping to avoid embarrassment and failure. That seems to be the pervading psychological dynamic right now at Paramount Pictures, as it continues to topple its legacy leadership structure in favor of a streaming-first future under new studio chief Brian Robbins.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Communications VP to Exit After 4 Years With Streamer

Netflix’s Richard Siklos is leaving the streamer after four years as vice president of communications, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. “Richard is a skilled communicator, who strengthened our reputation during a tremendous time of growth, and built a world-class team. He has been a valued and trusted advisor to many across Netflix and we wish him the best,” Rachel Whetstone, Netflix’s chief communications officer, said in a statement. It’s not immediately clear where Siklos is headed to next, and a representative for Netflix declined to comment on his departure. Since joining Netflix in 2017, Siklos was the chief spokesperson, representing co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Reed Hastings and handling communications primarily for the U.S. and Canada. Prior to Netflix, Siklos spent seven years at Time Warner Inc. as vp of strategic communications, working closely with senior leadership. Before moving into corporate communications, Siklos was a business reporter and writer; he served as an editor-at-large at Fortune from 2007 to 2010 and was a correspondent and columnist for the New York Times between 2005 and 2007, authoring the “Media Frenzy” column. Deadline first reported on Siklos’ departure from Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

ViacomCBS CFO Sees New Paramount Chief Brian Robbins “Aggressively Embracing Streaming, Changes In Consumer Behavior”

ViacomCBS CFO Naveen Chopra — asked Tuesday about Paramount’s management shakeup — said outgoing studio CEO Jim Gianopolus “leaves some very big shoes to fill. There is no doubt he has helped revitalize the studio both creatively and financially. But I think Brian [Robbins] is really the perfect person to take the reins from here.” Robbins heads Nickelodeon and will keep that role. At a virtual media conference Q&A by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Chopra called the exec “a very passionate storyteller [who will] leverage the benefits of the traditional parts of the business, like theatrical distribution, while also aggressively...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Paramount Pictures Revamp Made Official By ViacomCBS: Jim Gianopulos Exits, Brian Robbins Takes Over; David Nevins Adds Par TV To Portfolio

The transition plan for Paramount Pictures is officially set, with ViacomCBS confirming Jim Gianopulos will exit and Brian Robbins will add leadership of the studio to his growing portfolio. The changing of the guard had been reported on Friday. As follow-on reports Sunday had indicated, the other key part of the makeover will see David Nevins add oversight of Paramount TV. Robbins, who is continuing to steer Nickelodeon globally as well as helping shepherd Paramount+, gains the title of chairman and CEO of Paramount. Gianopulos, a Fox vet who turned the fortunes of Paramount around after arriving in 2017, will serve in...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Paramount Pictures revamp includes push for Paramount+ streaming

ViacomCBS Inc. unveiled a new management team and operating structure for its iconic Paramount Pictures movie and television production unit that Chief Executive Bob Bakish said would better position it for the streaming era. Among the changes expected as a result of the realignment is a greater push for Paramount...
BUSINESS
darkhorizons.com

Paramount To Scale Back On Blockbusters?

Paramount’s Jim Gianopulous is set to exit as CEO of Paramount Pictures with Nickelodeon’s Brian Robbins stepping to replace him. According to THR (via Slashfilm), Robbins has not dealt with A-list movie stars before and insiders for the trade believe: “Paramount will be scaling back on its theatrical tentpole productions to focus on titles that will service Paramount+.”
MOVIES
Variety

Fox Entertainment Hunts International Formats With Unscripted Format Fund

The hunt for hit international unscripted IP, à la “The Masked Singer,” continues apace. Fox Entertainment and in-house studio Fox Alternative Entertainment have launched an international unscripted format fund to find IP for the global marketplace. The fund will invest in and develop internationally originated unscripted concepts that range from reality-competition and variety series to dating and other genres. Both networks and platforms will be targeted by the fund, which will look for cost-effective programs. FAE will co-produce series selected by the fund with each series’ partner. Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment, will oversee the initiative. Fox had...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ Sets November Release for Theaters, Paramount+

Clifford the Big Red Dog is back on track for release. Paramount has put the children’s film back on the calendar for Nov. 10 for a day-and-date release in theaters and on Paramount+. It currently has that weekend to itself in terms of movies opening nationwide. Clifford the Big Red Dog adapts Norman Bridwell’s beloved children’s book series about a 25-foot-tall red dog and his young owner, Emily Elizabeth. The film stars Darby Camp as Emily Elizabeth, as well as Jack Whitehall, John Cleese and Tony Hale. Jay Scherick directs and has a screenplay credit along with David Ronn and Blaise...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Variety

MRC Promotes Emily Spence to Chief Communications Officer, Former Shondaland Exec Kristin Robinson Joins Company

MRC has promoted Emily Spence to the role of chief communications officer, with Kristin Robinson also joining the company as senior vice president of communications. In her new role, Robinson will oversee external communications across MRC’s portfolio of television, film, non-fiction and live/alternative programming. She will report to Spence and work with her across internal and corporate communications, inclusive of awards, branding and the company’s partnerships and investments. Spence will continue to report to MRC CEOs and founders Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu. “Emily has been an integral part of our leadership team; her communications expertise and insights have greatly impacted our...
BUSINESS
whathifi.com

Paramount+ review

If it’s got a sport you love, Paramount+ is great, but it’s a fair way behind the best dedicated movie and TV show streaming services. It’s quite hard to rate streaming services because so much of their appeal is based on their catalogue, and the quality of the catalogue is so subjective. Disney Plus is brilliant unless you hate Disney and Star Wars content, in which case it’s pretty rubbish, and Netflix is clearly the best streaming service – unless you want sports, which it doesn’t offer but many of its rivals now do.
NFL
Middletown Press

'Stranger Things' Teases Season 4 With Creepy New Location

The long promotional campaign for “Stranger Things” Season 4 added a harrowing new wrinkle on Saturday with a first look at the “Creel House” — i.e. the home of new character Victor Creel, played by 1980s horror icon Robert Englund (“A Nightmare on Elm Street”). Creel has been imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital since his family was violently murdered in the 1950s, which Creel blamed on a vengeful demon.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Academy Motion Picture Museum Preview: Don’t Call It the Death Star!

“It is so shiny and new and enormous!” said actress Anna Kendrick at the September 22 Academy Museum of Motion Pictures press conference — the museum’s final pre-opening press conference after financing shortfalls, earthquake retrofitting, leadership do-overs, and a pandemic lockdown — before the museum opens its doors September 30, nearly four years after its originally scheduled (and wildly optimistic) opening date. Speaking in the round red-plush David Geffen Theater, which the Academy Museum hopes will attract multiple glitzy studio premieres (even if the bathrooms are all the way across a glass footbridge), Kendrick continued: “And it’s crammed with about 125...
MUSEUMS
Variety

Box Office: ‘Shang-Chi’ Surpasses ‘Black Widow’ as Highest-Grossing Film of 2021

It’s official: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has surpassed fellow Marvel film “Black Widow” as the highest-grossing film of 2021 and the pandemic at the domestic box office. On Friday, the superhero adventure starring Simu Liu captured $3.59 million from 3,952 theaters, which was enough to push it past “Black Widow” with a total gross of $186.7 million. “Black Widow,” which premiered in July, has earned roughly $183.5 million since its release. “Shang-Chi” breaking this record is a significant landmark for the movie theater business, as it was released solely in theaters with 45 days of exclusivity —...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office Milestone: ‘Shang-Chi’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Domestic Pic of Pandemic Era

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings continues to dazzle at the box office. The Marvel Studios and Disney pic achieved a major milestone on Friday when hitting $186.8 million in domestic ticket sales, the highest gross of the pandemic-era despite the challenges posed by the delta variant. The record previously belonged to fellow Marvel title Black Widow, which topped out at $183.4 million in North America. Bullish box office analysts believe Shang-Chi has a shot at approaching $240 million or more by the end of its run domestically. Disney opted to give the film an exclusive theatrical release versus opening...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Kanye West Documentary 'Jeen-Yuhs' Is Coming to Netflix: Watch the First Teaser

Co-Directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, better known as Coodie and Chike, the three-act documentary follows West over a 20-year period. “Jeen-yuhs” shows behind-the-scenes footage of West as he builds his way from singer to businessman and becomes a global brand. The doc is also said to look at his failed 2020 presidential bid and the death of his mother, Donda West.
MOVIES
Middletown Press

'Money Heist' Sneak Peek Reveals Tension Among Team as Pressure Mounts

“La Casa de Papel,” known as “Money Heist” in English-language markets, will launch its last five episodes on Dec. 3. Netflix stressed that the series is its most-watched non-English-language drama that has been seen by 180 million households worldwise. More from Variety. Set in Madrid, “La Casa de Papel” revolves...
TV SERIES

