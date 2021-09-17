CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Roads Closed Ahead of Mexican Independence Day Celebrations; Residents Required to Show ID to Pass

By NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications announced several roads would be closed ahead of weekend Mexican Independence Day celebrations and residents will be required to show identification to pass. Due to anticipated increased traffic activity, officials said residents can expect the following rolling closures Friday night through Sunday:. DuSable...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Barring ‘Extreme Long Shot,' Arlington Park Racing Is Ending

Unlike a lot of old racetracks past their primes, there are not crumped up tickets strewn all over the grounds of Arlington Park. And the mood around the track is festive. Guests — never called customers or patrons during its glory days — line up for drinks and pizza and rush to the rail when the horses reach the starting gate. Rare are the reminders that Arlington Park is on the brink of ending a run that lasted more than a century,
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
NBC Chicago

2 Boys Leave Chicago-Area Daycare, Head to Grocery Store for Stickers

Two young boys left a playground Thursday at their Chicago-area daycare center just to be found minutes later inside a grocery store looking for stickers and suckers. "I get a call around 4 to 4:05, my wife is crying hysterically, saying they lost our kids," said Scott Doll, father of Ari, one of the kids to walk away from the gated playground.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
61K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy