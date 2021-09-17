Roads Closed Ahead of Mexican Independence Day Celebrations; Residents Required to Show ID to Pass

Unlike a lot of old racetracks past their primes, there are not crumped up tickets strewn all over the grounds of Arlington Park. And the mood around the track is festive. Guests — never called customers or patrons during its glory days — line up for drinks and pizza and rush to the rail when the horses reach the starting gate. Rare are the reminders that Arlington Park is on the brink of ending a run that lasted more than a century,

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO