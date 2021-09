HENDERSON, Texas — You expect firefighters to run into burning buildings to save someone, but battling fires is not the only battle Henderson firefighters are taking on. "Everybody has been affected by cancer," said Henderson Fire Department Capt. Lance Ellis. "Whether it's been loved ones that you've had, you know, that's had it or friends or whatever, everybody's pretty close to it. So it means a lot to us to be able to give back to somebody else."

