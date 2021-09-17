CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Rangers' Mike Foltynewicz: Back with Rangers

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoltynewicz (undisclosed) has returned to the Rangers but is still on the COVID-19 injured list as of Friday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. The right-hander began workouts at the Rangers' spring training facility after clearing COVID protocols last week, and now he's rejoined the Rangers. It's still not entirely clear when Foltynewicz is expected to be added back to the major-league roster, nor whether he'll finish the season as a starter or reliever.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Rangers' Leody Taveras: Homers in win

Taveras went 1-for-5 with a solo homer in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Athletics. The Rangers' new leadoff hitter provided the club with an insurance run Saturday, smoking a solo shot off Yusmeiro Petit in the ninth inning to make it 8-6 Texas. In eight games hitting leadoff this season, Taveras has a .263 average, well above his season mark of .157.
BASEBALL
Fox News

Rangers score five in 8th, come back to nip A's 8-6

Jonah Heim hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth to cap a five-run rally, lifting the Texas Rangers past the Oakland Athletics, 8-6, on Saturday. Trailing 6-2 after being held down by starter Cole Irvin, the Rangers took advantage of the A’s struggling bullpen. DJ Peters hit a two-run home run and Yohel Pozo added an RBI double off Sergio Romo before Heim’s homer on an 0-2 pitch from Andrew Chafin (1-3). The ball traveled an estimated 447 feet.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Plugged back into rotation

Lyles is listed as the Rangers' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Astros. For just the second time in 28 appearances on the campaign, Lyles was deployed as a reliever in his most recent outing Sept. 7 in Arizona, and he delivered what was one of his best efforts of a rough season. While piggybacking Spencer Howard, Lyles tied his season high with seven innings, and he permitted only one run on three hits and two walks en route to capturing his eighth win of the season. Due to the heavy workload in relief, Lyles will be stretched out enough to handle a traditional starting role Tuesday, but expecting a repeat performance is a tough ask. Among the 37 pitchers who have covered at least 150 innings this season, Lyles ranks last in ERA (5.43) and WHIP (1.44) and 32nd in strikeout rate (18.4 percent).
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Texas Rangers

Anderson was credited with his first win of the season in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the White Sox after allowing a run on one hit and two walks while striking out a batter in three innings of relief. Making his second appearance since being reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Foltynewicz
Dallas Sports Focus

Saturday Morning Rangers Stuff

The Rangers had their winning streak snapped last night and fell to Oakland 10-5 in a game where Glenn Otto got roughed around for the first time. The DMN has a story on the Rangers going into spoiler mode with quotes from Chris Woodward about being hungry and stuff. In...
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Drew Anderson: Back from COVID list

Anderson (undisclosed) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Astros. Anderson has been on the COVID-19 IL since Aug. 23, though the club never confirmed whether or not he tested positive for the virus. The right-hander was most recently working as a starter before being sidelined, but he seems more than likely to serve as a reliever, at least during the current turn through the rotation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
chatsports.com

Sunday morning Rangers things

UPDATE — A late addition: Jeff Wilson writes about the decision to not bring up Josh Jung in 2021.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

52-89 - Rangers come all the way back to bust Coliseum ghosts in Oakland

The Texas Rangers put eight runs on the board and the Oakland Athletics scored just six runs. The Rangers trailed 6-2 coming into the eighth inning and didn’t have much going for them. They left the inning up 7-6 after stunning the A’s with five runs out of nowhere and with three of them coming with two outs.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Mlb Com#Covid
numberfire.com

DJ Peters starting for Rangers Monday

The Texas Rangers listed DJ Peters as their starting left fielder for Monday's game against the Houston Astros. Peters will bat fifth and cover left field for the Rangers' tilt against the Astros, while Jason Martin takes the evening off. Peters has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
MLB
numberfire.com

Jonah Heim sitting Monday for Rangers

The Texas Rangers did not list Jonah Heim as a starter for Monday's game against the Houston Astros. Heim will take the afternoon off while Jose Trevino takes over at catcher and bats eighth for the Rangers Monday. Heim is projected to make 31 more plate appearances this season, with...
MLB
duboiscountyherald.com

Rangers rally past Jeeps

DUBOIS — Forest Park coach Mike Foerster didn’t see it because he had his back turned to the field and was talking to the team bench. He didn’t even remember after the game what it was he was saying at the time, but he heard the fans cheering. The Class...
DUBOIS, IN
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Strike Back With Long Ball, Clobber Astros 8-1

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers didn't wait very long to get some revenge after a 15-1 thrashing by their division rival Houston Astros. The Rangers put together a complete performance, trampling the Astros by a score of 8-1. The Texas lineup only managed seven hits on the night, but made each one of them count. Three of those hits, in particular, decided the game.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Lone Star Ball

54-91 - Blowout pendulum swings back in Houston’s favor as Rangers fall 7-2

The Texas Rangers mustered a couple of runs whilst the Houston Astros scored seven runs. It wasn’t quite 15-1 but the Rangers never really looked like they were threatening to come away with a victory tonight at any point. The final Silver Boot series of the season has been a...
MLB
New York Post

Rangers prospect Will Cuylle not backing away from Tom Wilson comparison just yet

After the Rangers selected Will Cuylle in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the Toronto native said during his first media conference that he modeled his game after Tom Wilson. The notorious Capitals agitator and the Blueshirts have since developed a strained relationship following that fateful night last...
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Brock Holt: Back from injured list

Holt (illness) was activated off the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday. Holt wound up missing three weeks while on the injured list. His playing time had already started to slip in August, and with the Rangers nowhere near the playoff picture, it's likely he spends most of the remainder of the schedule on the bench while the team gives at-bats to younger options.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Rangers' A.J. Alexy: Back in rotation

Alexy is listed as the Rangers' starting pitcher for Monday's game against the White Sox. Alexy piggybacked Spencer Howard in his last appearance Sept. 13 against the Astros, and the results were less than ideal. The rookie right-hander served up six runs on four hits and four walks across his 3.2 innings, though Alexy ended up avoiding the loss since Howard was touched up for six runs in 1.1 innings before him. Drew Anderson ended up working behind Howard in the latter's most recent outing Saturday against the White Sox, clearing the way for Alexy to work in a more traditional starting role to begin the penultimate week of the regular season. In his first two big-league starts, Alexy turned in scoreless outings against the Rockies and Angels, covering 11 frames between them while striking out 11 and allowing seven baserunners.
Houston Chronicle

Bats back José Urquidy as Astros rout Rangers

ARLINGTON — The Astros’ final 18 games are akin to an audition. Results almost seem secondary and individual actions are far more intriguing. FanGraphs gave the club a 99.1 percent chance to win the American League West before Wednesday’s game against the Texas Rangers. The question seems when, not if, Houston will clinch its division. Its remaining schedule is one of the sport’s softest.
MLB
continentalenews.com

Pirates Boys Soccer Rout the Rangers

On Saturday Continental hosted Northwood in a non league game. Things did not start well for the Rangers who were 15 minutes late. Continental opened up the game by putting in 11 goals in the first 11 minutes. Peyton Wilson, Rhenn Armey(3), Collin Davis, Braxton Stegbauer, Andrew Hoeffel Wyatt Davis, Gavin Huff, Alex Sharritis, and Dominique Hammond all had goals. The Pirates ended up 4 more goals in the first half with Mason Rayle, Johnathan Etter, Drew Crossgrove and Dalys Tice all hitting the back of the net. Pirates 15-0 at half.
SOCCER
Lone Star Ball

Friday Morning Rangers Links

Good morning, LSB. The Texas Rangers will not play the Houston Astros again for another 220 days. Evan Grant says the season series with the Astros has made clear how much of a gap there is between these two franchises right now. Jeff Wilson is also thankful that the Rangers...
DALLAS, TX
Timberjay Newspapers

Rangers’ offense overpowers Timberwolves

ELY – An explosive Rangers offensive was too hot for Ely to handle here last Friday as Mt. Iron-Buhl routed the Timberwolves 72-6. It was a repeat performance for the now 2-0 Rangers, who crushed Hill City in their season opener, 74-6. Rangers quarterback Asher Zubich put on a virtual passing clinic in the early going, as he found senior tight end Hunter Weigel for four touchdown passes in the first half. The Rangers added to their scoring bonanza with a five-yard touchdown run from sophomore running back Damian Tapio and another scoring pass from Zubich to junior receiver Riley Busch. Zubich also scampered for a 65-yard score.
ELY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy