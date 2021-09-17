Rangers' Mike Foltynewicz: Back with Rangers
Foltynewicz (undisclosed) has returned to the Rangers but is still on the COVID-19 injured list as of Friday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. The right-hander began workouts at the Rangers' spring training facility after clearing COVID protocols last week, and now he's rejoined the Rangers. It's still not entirely clear when Foltynewicz is expected to be added back to the major-league roster, nor whether he'll finish the season as a starter or reliever.www.cbssports.com
