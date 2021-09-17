Rangers' Mike Foltynewicz: Back with Rangers

Lyles is listed as the Rangers' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Astros. For just the second time in 28 appearances on the campaign, Lyles was deployed as a reliever in his most recent outing Sept. 7 in Arizona, and he delivered what was one of his best efforts of a rough season. While piggybacking Spencer Howard, Lyles tied his season high with seven innings, and he permitted only one run on three hits and two walks en route to capturing his eighth win of the season. Due to the heavy workload in relief, Lyles will be stretched out enough to handle a traditional starting role Tuesday, but expecting a repeat performance is a tough ask. Among the 37 pitchers who have covered at least 150 innings this season, Lyles ranks last in ERA (5.43) and WHIP (1.44) and 32nd in strikeout rate (18.4 percent).

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO