Seahawks' D.J. Reed: Status up in air for Week 2
Reed (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Titans, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Like he was during Week 1 prep, Reed began this week as a full participant with a foot issue on the injury report. He was left off the report entirely Thursday but showed up again Friday as limited with a calf concern. The development could indicate an injury suffered at practice, but there may not be any clarity on Reed's status until 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.www.cbssports.com
