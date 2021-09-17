Seahawks' D.J. Reed: Status up in air for Week 2

Wentz was probably the only player that had a good game on Sunday. I really liked his pocket mobility and ability to take a hit in the pocket (and he took a lot). The fumbled snap on the 4th and 1 QB sneak was perhaps the only bad play I saw from him. The Colts’ offense and Frank Reich did not do him any favors. The offensive line was awful, the receivers did not create separation, and the running backs could not create any explosive plays. If Wentz continues playing at this level, then Colts fans have plenty of reasons to remain positive about this season.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO