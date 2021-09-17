Steelers' Joe Haden: Considered questionable
Haden (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Raiders, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Haden popped up on the injury report as a limited participant at Friday's practice due to a groin injury. He subsequently drew a questionable tag as a result. Justin Layne would be the prime candidate to replace him opposite Cameron Sutton at cornerback should he ultimately have to sit out. More clarity on his status figures to be gained during pregame warmups.www.cbssports.com
