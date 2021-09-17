CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers' Joe Haden: Considered questionable

Haden (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Raiders, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Haden popped up on the injury report as a limited participant at Friday's practice due to a groin injury. He subsequently drew a questionable tag as a result. Justin Layne would be the prime candidate to replace him opposite Cameron Sutton at cornerback should he ultimately have to sit out. More clarity on his status figures to be gained during pregame warmups.

FanSided

T.J. Watt is to the Steelers today as Mean Joe was in the 1970s

Earlier this week, the Steelers made T.J. Watt the highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL, surpassing both Joey Bosa and Myles Garrett. The agreement between the Steelers and T.J. Watt is unprecedented in that Pittsburgh bent their policy on guaranteed money when offering a contract. Normally they only guaranteed the first year of a contract. Not this time. Watt will make $112 million $28 million a season with $80 million guaranteed.
Buffalo News

Three questions: The big picture on what went wrong in Bills' loss to Steelers

Here’s the big-picture analysis of the Buffalo Bills’ season-opening, 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers:. In the offensive trench. Pittsburgh has one of the top three front fours in the NFL – maybe No. 1 – and it was the best unit in the game by a lot. To oversimplify, NFL games usually are won either at quarterback or in the trenches.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Joe Starkey’s mailbag: Does the Week 1 upset change your opinion of Steelers?

Welcome to Joe Starkey’s mailbag, where the Post-Gazette columnist and 93.7 The Fan radio host answers your questions about sports, life, Lee Flowers and everything in between. If you want to ask Joe a question, tweet him @JoeStarkey1 or email him at jstarkey@post-gazette.com. On to the questions ... Zack Hough,...
hypefresh.co

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran cornerback Joe Haden works towards a contract extension. The Steelers don’t normally negotiate contracts during the regular season. This can be concerning for the veteran cornerback because the season has officially begun.

Ideally, Haden would like to secure a deal that ultimately keeps him in Pittsburgh beyond the coming season. Haden signed a two-year extension with the Steelers in 2019 and told Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com that he’d like to remain a Steeler through the 2022 season. Haden understands he is not...
chatsports.com

Minkah Fitzpatrick Stepping Into Leadership Role, According to Joe Haden

While plenty of key, veteran leaders remain on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense this season, a changing of the guard is slowly but surely happening, especially in the defensive secondary. Veteran cornerback Joe Haden has held the mantra of veteran leader in the secondary since coming to the Steelers in the...
CBS Sports

Steelers defensive starters Joe Haden, Devin Bush inactive for Pittsburgh's Week 2 showdown with Raiders

The prospect of containing Darren Waller just got even tougher for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cornerback Joe Haden and inside linebacker Devin Bush will miss Sunday's game as both players are dealing with groin injuries. Haden will likely be replaced by James Pierre, the team's new starting nickelback. Marcus Allen and Robert Spillane will receive more reps with Bush out of the lineup.
theScore

NFL Week 2 Pros vs. Joes: Big money on Steelers, Eagles after Week 1 wins

Before you make your NFL bets this weekend, it's worth knowing which side other bettors are backing - especially on games drawing sharp action. We talked to Jay Rood, Bet.Works' chief risk officer and theScore Bet's head trader, to see how sharps and public bettors are playing this week's slate.
chatsports.com

Home Opener Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well. One game down, 16 more to go. The Pittsburgh Steelers got a big Week One win against the Buffalo Bills. They’ll look to go 2-0 Sunday afternoon in their home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Heinz Field will be a loud one with a fully capacity crowd for the first time since 2019.
chatsports.com

Joe Haden Continues to Rehab Groin Injury, Remains Game Time Decision

A groin injury could prevent Joe Haden from participating in the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. As noted by Jeremy Fowler, the veteran cornerback continues to rehabilitate his groin injury, but remains a game-time decision on Sunday. https://twitter.com/JFowlerESPN/status/1439408321673445379. Haden was an integral part of the...
steelersnow.com

Report: Steelers Hopeful Bush, Haden Will Must Just One Game with Groin Injuries

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers hope that the absences of inside linebacker Devin Bush Jr. and cornerback Joe Haden will be of the one-week variety, according to a report by Aditi Kinhabwala of NFL Network. Both Bush and Haden are inactive for the team’s Week 2 game against the Las Vegas...
audacy.com

Who starts with Bush & Haden ruled out for Steelers

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Facing an offense that threw for 435 yards opening week, the Steelers are without starting corner Joe Haden and linebacker Devin Bush. Both are dealing with groin injuries. James Pierre will start for Haden, meaning Cam Sutton likely will have to play more corner than...
steelersnow.com

Devin Bush, Joe Haden among Steelers Inactives vs. Raiders

PITTSBURGH — Starting inside linebacker Devin Bush Jr. and starting cornerback Joe Haden will both miss the Steelers’ Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Both Bush and Haden were added to the team’s injury report on Friday as limited participants and officially listed as questionable. Both have groin injuries.
CBS Sports

Steelers' Joe Schobert: Plays big role in Week 2

Schobert totaled 10 tackles (seven solo) and two pass defenses in Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Raiders. Schobert played every defensive snap in Sunday's Week 2 loss, and he tied for the team lead in tackles. The 27-year-old has racked up 16 tackles (nine solo) across his first two games with the Steelers and should continue to play a large role, particularly if Devin Bush (groin) and T.J. Watt (groin) are sidelined.
