Tickets available for Austin Diaper Bank BASH: A family-friendly fundraiser on Sept. 25th

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Diaper Bank has been a lifeline the past 8 years for the 1 in 3 families who struggle to afford diapers and basic needs. Since 2013 the Austin Diaper Bank has supported more than 25,000 families each year with diapers, wipes and period supplies. When our community faced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic we opened our doors to serve even more families who had experienced sudden job loss and diaper need. The nonprofit is here to make sure every baby in the greater Austin area has enough diapers tonight and every night.