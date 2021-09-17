Man charged with trafficking methamphetamine
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A man was jailed after deputies found two half-ounce bags of methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop Friday, authorities said. Deputies arrested James Robert Whitaker II, 50, of the 8200 block of 133rd Place, Sebastian, on charges of trafficking a controlled substance, driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled and failure to register motor vehicle. Whitaker was held Friday at the Indian River County Jail without bond.
