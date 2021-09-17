CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Interview: Bill Moseley Discusses PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND [Part 2]

By Heather Wixson
dailydead.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, Daily Dead had the opportunity to speak with horror legend Bill Moseley about his scene-stealing performance in Sion Sono’s Prisoners of the Ghostland (you can read the first part of that interview HERE). And now that the film is set to arrive in select theaters, on Demand, and on Digital today, courtesy of RLJE Films, we thought it was the perfect time to share the second part of our chat with Moseley.

dailydead.com

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Cage stars in ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’

Cinema Capitol, 230 W. Dominick St., will present the new action movie “Prisoners of the Ghostland” from Friday, Sept. 17 through Monday, Sept. 20. The movie was directed by Sion Sono, a Japanese filmmaker known for his idiosyncratic style. “Prisoners of the Ghostland” is set in the treacherous frontier city...
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Interview: Co-Writer/Director James Wan on Bringing Gabriel to Life for MALIGNANT [Spoilers]

A few weeks back, Daily Dead brought you the first part of our interview with James Wan for Malignant that was conducted during a special event held with select members of the press (you can read that interview HERE). Because of the surprising nature of Malignant’s story, and the twists and turns it takes in the film’s latter half, we thought it was best to hold off on some of the more spoilery tidbits that Wan shared with us.
MOVIES
bostonnews.net

Watch Prisoners of the Ghostland Online Streaming For Free at Home

Nicolas Cage, welcome back to the game. Last week, Cage returned to the Sundance Film Festival with a new crime thriller, Prisoners of the Ghostland. Directed by Sion Sono, the genre-bending Prisoners of the Ghostland centers on a criminal who is sent on a rescue mission into a dark supernatural universe, but first, he must break the curse holding the world captive. As a very wise man once said, "I'm gonna steal the Declaration of the Ghostland."
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Sion Sono
Person
Bill Moseley
Decider

New Movies On Demand: ‘Prisoners Of The Ghostland,’ ‘Together,’ ‘Best Sellers,’ + More

Nicolas Cage returns to his action hero days, and Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy spend quarantine together in this week’s new movies on VOD. The Cage-led Prisoners Of The Ghostland has an East Meets West vibe thanks to it’s setting, Samurai Town, a mashup of Old West and Japanese aesthetics. In the film, Cage plays Hero, a man who is rigged with explosives and will meet his end if he can’t bring home a young woman who has run away from her family.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Review: Mike Flanagan’s MIDNIGHT MASS is a Stunning Achievement in Genre Storytelling

As someone who has been covering Mike Flanigan’s career for over a decade now, it’s been impressive to watch his constant progression towards becoming one of the very best visual storytellers working in the realm of horror. It all began with Absentia in 2011, which led to films like Oculus, Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Before I Wake and his double dose of King adaptations with Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep, and then he became one of the genre’s go-to talents for longer-form storytelling with both The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.
MOVIES
/Film

Katee Sackhoff Returns To Horror In Night Of The Animated Dead [Interview]

This has turned out to be a banner year for fans of the late director George A. Romero. First, there was the release of his long-lost 1975 film "The Amusement Park" and now his 1968 horror masterwork "Night of the Living Dead" has been faithfully remade in animation form by Warner Bros. and titled "Night of the Animated Dead." Voicing the small but crucial role of Judy (originally portrayed by Judith Ridley) is fan favorite actress Katee Sackhoff, who is best known for big sci-fi franchises: "Battlestar Galactica," "Riddick," "Another Life" and most recently "The Mandalorian." However, she has a history with the horror genre as well, having played a memorable role in Mike Flanagan's modern classic "Oculus" as well as other genre fare like "The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia," "White Noise 2: The Light," "Don't Knock Twice" and the immortal 2002 not-so-classic "Halloween: Resurrection."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Dead#Digital#Rlje Films#French
dailydead.com

Horror Highlights: NO ONE GETS OUT ALIVE, MEAN SPIRITED, GO/DON’T GO

NO ONE GETS OUT ALIVE: "Ambar (Cristina Rodlo) is an immigrant in search of the American dream, but when she's forced to take a room in a boarding house, she finds herself in a nightmare she can't escape." Director: Santiago Menghini. Writers: Jon Croker, Fernanda Coppel. Based on the Novel...
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Watch Daily Dead’s Derek Anderson Host THE ACCURSED Popcorn Frights Virtual Q&A with Izabela Vidovic, Elizabeta Vidovic, and Kathryn Michelle

After being one of the jury members for the 2019 Popcorn Frights Film Festival and hosting a virtual conversation with the cast of Smiley Face Killers as part of the festival's 2020 virtual Wicked Weekend Halloween celebration, Daily Dead's Derek Anderson was honored to host a Q&A with the cast and crew of The Accursed, which had its world premiere as part of the virtual edition of the seventh annual Popcorn Frights, and the insightful discussion is now available online for all to enjoy!
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Preview: 13 Movies We’re Keeping on Our Radar This Year

Considering Fantastic Fest 2021 is this writer’s first time back at an in-person festival since Sundance 2020, I’m very excited (and a teeny bit nervous) about getting to spend a whole week indulging in movies from all over the world once again. Later this week, Fantastic Fest will be kicking off on Thursday, and will continue running in-person through September 30th (and the FF Virtual Fest will begin the very same day).
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Corinna Faith on Hospital Horror Film The Power [Exclusive Interview]

The Power starring Rose Williams and directed by Corinna Faith. There’s always that lurking dreadful feeling when the electrical power goes out. One never knows what ghosts and monsters lurk in the shadow and darkness. Director Corinna Faith brought The Power to life with a terrifying ghost story that takes...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
/Film

Censor Director On The Perverse Joke Of Building A Violent Horror Movie Around A Film Censor [Interview]

"Censor" is a horror movie about a very specific time and place. That time: the 1980s. The place: the United Kingdom under Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. It's an era that has inspired all kinds of horror stories, and one that really had it out for, well, actual horror stories. Government censors worked overtime to edit, and often ban, violent horror movies, which were dubbed "video nasties." The result: an underground network of horror enthusiasts who were subject to literal police raids for owning the wrong VHS tapes, and scrappy filmmakers whose dabbling in violent cinema made them outlaws.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Trailer: An Obsessed Fan Takes His Love of FRIDAY THE 13TH Too Far in 13 FANBOY

One of the horror movies I’m most looking forward to for the remainder of 2021 is 13 Fanboy, co-written and directed by Deborah Voorhees, one of the stars of my beloved Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning. The film, about an obsessed Friday the 13th fan who takes his love of the series too far, now has a trailer. Check it out!
MOVIES
/Film

Justin Chon And Alicia Vikander Search For The Definition Of Home In Blue Bayou [Interview]

Justin Chon has come a long way since he wowed Sundance audiences with his 2017 film "Gook." The writer and director of "Blue Bayou" is many years removed from being "that funny Asian guy" from "Twilight" who directed and starred in the provocative black-and-white drama about two Korean-American brothers on the first day of the 1992 L.A. race riots. It wasn't long until Chon had firmly established himself as one of the exciting Asian-American indie filmmakers to watch, following up with the 2019 family drama "Ms. Purple," which probed the generational tensions (and traumas) between Korean first and second-generation immigrants.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Dustin Chon Talks About Deportation After Youth Adoption In Blue Bayou [Exclusive Interview]

Sydney Kowalske as “Jessie”, Justin Chon as “Antonio” and Alicia Vikander as “Kathy” in BLUE BAYOU, a Focus Features release | Courtesy of Focus Features. Dustin Chon brings us another emotional story in the Blue Bayou. While most of us are used to hearing stories about deportation from illegal entry into the United States, this film brings us the version of legal entry from youth adoption.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy