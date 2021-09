Two rappers who opened for Jim Jones have been charged with murder for allegedly carrying out a drive-by shooting. According to a report from Complex, 31-year-old Reginald Miles and 29-year-old Andre Reed were arrested in connection with the shooting, which took place on July 24, following a concert their rap group did with Jones at Off the Hook in Waterbury, Connecticut. The shooting left one person dead and wounded two others, per police records that were obtained by The Hartford Courant.

