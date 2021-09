The Knoxville Volleyball Squad went 3-1 against stiff competition at the Des Moines Christian Quad on Thursday knocking off a ranked opponent and triumphing over a Marion County rival. The Panthers beat Pella Christian 2-0 as Brittany Bacorn had eight kills. Knoxville also defeated class 1A #15 Southeast Warren 2-1 with Emma Dunkin going 17/17 serving with six aces. Knoxville’s third win came against Newton 2-0 with Bacorn getting seven kills and eight assists. The Panthers lone loss was against class 3A #3 Des Moines Christian in two sets. Abby Wadle had seven kills and 8/8 serving while Melanie Sullivan had four kills on nine attempts. Knoxville is now 8-6 and will travel to Bondurant-Farrar on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO