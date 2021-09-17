Final Seedlings From Historic Hobson Oak Available For Purchase

In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, searchlights will be shone into the sky next to the Commander Dan Shanower September 11 Memorial in Naperville both tonight and tomorrow night. The Exchange Club of Naperville has also arranged for Taps to be sounded there at 8 p.m. both nights. Then on Saturday, September 11, the club will hold its annual remembrance ceremony at the memorial. The Naperville Municipal Band will perform starting at 8:30 a.m., with the official ceremony starting off at 8:46 a.m. – the moment the first plane hit the World Trade Center’s North Tower, 20 years ago. Naperville’s Shanower Memorial was one of the first 9/11 memorials built after the tragedy, and stands in honor of Commander Dan Shanower, a Naperville native who died at the Pentagon that day.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 16 DAYS AGO