Naperville, IL

Final Seedlings From Historic Hobson Oak Available For Purchase

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s still a chance to plant a bit of history, as the final seedlings from the historic Hobson Oak are ready to take root. The bur oak that once stood near the corner of Hobson and Greene Roads in Naperville was taken down November 17, 2016, having stood in that spot for more than 250 years. But thanks to the work of Naperville Outdoor Alliance (NOA) and The Morton Arboretum, acorns from the tree were gathered and grown into seedlings, the last set of which are now ready to be planted.

www.nctv17.com

