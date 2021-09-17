Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Union, Western Clay, Western Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Union; Western Clay; Western Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Bradford, southeastern Baker, northwestern Putnam, northeastern Union and southwestern Clay Counties through 730 PM EDT At 703 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Starke, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Starke, Interlachen, Keystone Heights, Raiford, George`s Lake, Lake Geneva, Florahome, Camp Blanding, Melrose Landing and Kingsley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH