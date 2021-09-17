Author inspires excitement about reading and writing during visit to St. Stanislaus School
MICHIGAN CITY — Renowned children's author Shannon Anderson visited St. Stanislaus School this week to share her love of reading and writing with students and staff. St. Stan's Principal Chris Evans, who knows Anderson from their time with the Indiana State Literacy Association, said the school used Title I funds for the author visit in an effort to support students in their reading and writing.
