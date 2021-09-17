CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

The Laguna Board of REALTORS continue food pantry support

By LB Indy Staff
lagunabeachindy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaguna Board of REALTORS members donated 185 dry good items to the Laguna Food Pantry, continuing the group’s efforts to give back to the community. Nicola Willholt of Remax One put a call to action out to the Newport/Balboa Rotary Club where she is a member. Her fellow Rotarians exceeded her expectations and donated 130 items. Susanne McCollum and Peter Grohman of Coldwell Banker Realty receiving notable mention for their generous donation. Other affiliate and REALTOR members also gave to the drive.

www.lagunabeachindy.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyWabashValley.com

Hunger Bust Run raises funds for food pantry

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Many people were at Saint Mary of the Woods College today, to help give back to their community. By participating the annual “Hunger Bust Run” it’s done in effort to help battle food insecurity. Saint Mary’s Village Parrish holds this event and every and donate...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Middletown Press

Milford couple honored for food pantry work

MILFORD — John and Janine Tighe were not looking for recognition for their work at the John Rigley Food Pantry - but now they have it. The pair have overseen the food pantry - which has been a source of nourishment for those suffering from food insecurity for more than 50 years - the past seven years. The effort was not lost on the Daughters of the American Revolution, which awarded the Tighes its 2020-21 Community Service Award.
MILFORD, CT
Greenville Herald-Banner

Mobile food pantry coming to Crossroads Church Tuesday

To help members of the community who have been struggling financially because of COVID-19, Greenville’s Crossroads Church will host another “disaster relief mobile food pantry” – in partnership with the North Texas Food Bank – Tuesday. Those requiring food assistance will be able to begin lining up at the church...
GREENVILLE, TX
Independent

Caring Hearts Outreach food pantry Wednesday in Canton

CANTON – A food pantry sponsored by Caring Hearts Outreach will be held in the gymnasium at Arts Academy@Summit, 1100 10th St. NW from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. For donations or more information, please contact Miss Nina or Miss Chambers at 330-452-6537.
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Volunteers#Berkshire Hathaway#Charity#The Laguna Food Pantry#Rotarians#Coldwell Banker Realty#Realtor#Lbor#The Food Pantry#Compass#Willholt
norwichpublicschools.org

Monthly Mobile Food Pantry

Norwich community members please join us with the United Way on September 15, 2021 from 4:00 to 5:30 PM at Wequonnoc to obtain your food package with fresh produce, protein, and nonperishables. Food distributed first-come, first- serve basis. Pleas wear a mask and remain in your car. Boxes will be placed in your trunk. No ID required.
CHARITIES
KRQE News 13

Ronald McDonald House brings back Fill the Pantry Food Drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico is back with their Fill the Pantry Food Drive. Volunteers will be at Smith’s stores throughout Albuquerque from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 18, sharing their Wish List with shoppers and collecting food, gift cards, and cash donations to help fill their pantries at the Yale and Highlands Ronald McDonald House programs. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Kankakee Daily Journal

Food pantry set for today in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — The Secret Food Pantry will host its next mobile pop-up event from 1:30 to 3 p.m. today in the Bourbonnais Municipal Center parking lot at 700 Main St. NW. The pantry’s founder and organizer, MaryLu Krueger, said anyone in need can come for food as there are no residential or financial restrictions.
BOURBONNAIS, IL
neumann.edu

Neumann Opens Food Pantry for Students

For the first time in its history, Neumann University has opened a food bank for students. The Knights’ Pantry, meant to alleviate food insecurity among enrolled students, began operations on September 8 on the fifth floor of the Rocco Abessinio Building. The pantry is currently offering non-perishable food and personal...
ASTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
wvtm13.com

Brunna Valley Church opens food pantry

LINCOLN, Ala. — Brunna Valley Church opened a food pantry to folks in the community. The pantry is open Thursdays from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. To see how you can donate click here.
LINCOLN, AL
WOWT

New food pantry opens in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - It’s official: Council Bluffs’ newest food pantry is open and ready to serve. “This is a great day for Council Bluffs and the surrounding community,” Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland, said at the opening ceremony. “What we are saying here today is that we want to better serve the people of Council Bluffs and the surrounding areas and that is a day worth celebrating.”
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

MCSD, River Bend Food Bank mobile food pantry returns Tuesday

The Muscatine Community School District and River Bend Food Bank mobile food pantry will return Tuesday, September 14. The food bank will be set-up in the parking lot MCSD Administration Center, 2900 Mulberry Avenue, and is open to the entire Muscatine community. Registration begins at 4 p.m., with distribution from...
NBC12

Volunteers at Gayton Food Pantry honored for giving hearts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman who once sought out help at a Richmond food pantry is now helping others. Inside Gayton Baptist Church, you’ll find three dedicated servants running the food pantry: Amy Cormier, Carolyn Miller and Mike Barber. “I‘m kind of the worker bee. The three of us...
RICHMOND, VA
Starkville Daily News

Local church’s food pantry feeds the hungry

After serving as the Director of the Starkville Church of God’s Compassion Pantry for 21 years now, Max King’s goal of helping people who are need of food remains the same. King came to speak to the Starkville Kiwanis Club on Tuesday about the church’s pantry strides to attack hunger...
STARKVILLE, MS
Corsicana Daily Sun

Food pantry open at Mount B Zion Saturday

North Texas Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry Distribution will be at Mount B Zion Baptist Church, 16207 Hwy 309, Goodlow, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18. Free food, including a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables and dry goods will be available Please arrive early; food is served on a first come, first served basis. No pre-registration. You must be in a vehicle to pick up food. For questions please visit https://ntfb.org/mobile-pantry/
CHARITIES
Trentonian

Rescue Mission of Trenton to open food pantry Friday

The Rescue Mission of Trenton is opening its first-ever food pantry this Friday, Sept. 17, located inside the Mission’s thrift store at 98 Carroll Street in the city. The Mission has been operating in Trenton for over 100 years, helping out the homeless community, but never had to open a food pantry before. Until now.
TRENTON, NJ
coastalbreezenews.com

Our Daily Bread Food Pantry Newest Member of Blue Zones Project

On Tuesday, September 7, 2021, Our Daily Bread Food Pantry (ODBFP) was officially recognized as a Blue Zones Organization after working with the Blue Zones Project for four years. According to Chante Pemberton, Blue Zones Project Community Outreach Coordinator, ODBFP is the perfect and right tribe for the Blue Zones...
CHARITIES
Valley News

AEC and FIND celebrate second anniversary of mobile food pantry

The Anza Electric Cooperative Inc. and Food In Need of Distribution Inc. celebrated the second year anniversary of their mobile food pantry Saturday, Sept. 11 by distributing thousands of pounds of food to Anza residents. As they do every month, the organizations handed out fresh, packaged and canned food to people in the area that are economically challenged. The event has been ongoing since 2019 at the office parking lot of the AEC. Anza Electric Cooperative employees, area volunteers, and FIND Food Bank personnel have distributed free, nutritious food to residents at the mobile food pantry program for the past two years. The event grows and helps more people every month. “I’m grateful for the generosity of spirit that our community displays every month at the FIND food even.
ANZA, CA
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Food pantry needs more personal hygiene items

It has been a busy year for Cut Bank’s Harvest Food Pantry. As it is nearing the year’s end, the pantry is very low on non-food personal hygiene products. The last week of August’s distribution was handled by June Duncan and Prairie Peace Lutheran Church. Sixty-nine families were served and most non-food items have been distributed.
CUT BANK, MT
txktoday.com

Food Pantry at Westside Church of Christ This Saturday

There will be a Food Pantry at Westside Church of Christ on Saturday, Sep. 18 from 9:00 to 10:30 AM. We encourage anyone who needs food assistance to get a box of food. We give one box to each family. Registration will be inside. We offer this pantry on the 3rd Saturday of each month to assist people whose money doesn’t cover food for a whole month. If you need help, please come.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy