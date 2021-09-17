The Laguna Board of REALTORS continue food pantry support
Laguna Board of REALTORS members donated 185 dry good items to the Laguna Food Pantry, continuing the group’s efforts to give back to the community. Nicola Willholt of Remax One put a call to action out to the Newport/Balboa Rotary Club where she is a member. Her fellow Rotarians exceeded her expectations and donated 130 items. Susanne McCollum and Peter Grohman of Coldwell Banker Realty receiving notable mention for their generous donation. Other affiliate and REALTOR members also gave to the drive.www.lagunabeachindy.com
