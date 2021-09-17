The Laguna Board of REALTORS continue food pantry support

The Anza Electric Cooperative Inc. and Food In Need of Distribution Inc. celebrated the second year anniversary of their mobile food pantry Saturday, Sept. 11 by distributing thousands of pounds of food to Anza residents. As they do every month, the organizations handed out fresh, packaged and canned food to people in the area that are economically challenged. The event has been ongoing since 2019 at the office parking lot of the AEC. Anza Electric Cooperative employees, area volunteers, and FIND Food Bank personnel have distributed free, nutritious food to residents at the mobile food pantry program for the past two years. The event grows and helps more people every month. “I’m grateful for the generosity of spirit that our community displays every month at the FIND food even.

ANZA, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO