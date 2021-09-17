CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

PHOTOS: Judas Priest and Sabaton at Santander Arena in Reading, 09/08/21

Cover picture for the articleThe legendary Judas Priest kicked off their U.S. Firepower Tour in Wilkes-Barre in 2018, and they returned to Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Sept. 8 to begin their 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour at the Santander Arena in Reading. The madness of opening night started with Swedish heavy metal band Sabaton and...

Judas Priest celebrate ’50 Metal Years’ in Reading, Pennsylvania

The Metal Gods are back!!! Metal Insider was thrilled to be at the first stop of the ’50 Metal Years’ tour by living legends Judas Priest this past Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The show kicked off in Reading, PA, a region still reeling from the massive floods and storm devastation that landed in the weeks before. As such, the crowd was clearly elated and pumped for this massive show that featured so much greatness from a band that never slows down.
JUDAS PRIEST's SCOTT TRAVIS On Upcoming Box Set: 'If You Can Do Anything For 50 Years, It Should Be Celebrated'

On October 15, JUDAS PRIEST will release "50 Heavy Metal Years Of Music", a mammoth limited-edition box set which will include every official live and studio album to date plus 13 unreleased discs. This is the most extensive release of previously unreleased music the band has made from its vast archives — a real treat for fans. Restored and mixed by Tom Allom at La Cucina W8 and mastered by Alex Wharton at Abbey Road Studios, this special release will be made available via Sony Music.
RICHIE FAULKNER Says Parkinson's Disease-Afflicted GLENN TIPTON Is 'Absolutely' Still Part Of JUDAS PRIEST Songwriting Process

In a new interview with "The Five Count" radio show in Mankato, Minnesota, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2018's "Firepower" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's been challenging, obviously, with everyone being split up over the last eighteen months due to the pandemic. We've had some ideas for a long time now, but we were unable to, obviously, get together and put these ideas down in the studio. So we've got a collection of songs relatively there; they'll take a bit of work, a bit of magic dust from the producers, and we've gotta get in there to record 'em, but we've got a ton of stuff that we just wanna get in and record. So we're really excited that hopefully we can all get together soon and get that done. So, yeah, there'll be new PRIEST in the near future, I'm sure."
CONCERT REVIEW: Judas Priest & Sabaton Both Rock Warlando

CONCERT REVIEW: Judas Priest & Sabaton Both Rock Warlando. Orlando could not have asked for a better person to deliver a rock show than Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford. The return of British metal rockers Judas Priest to Central Florida came amid the reemergence of the ever increasing global pandemic that continues to play heavily on the minds of many who attended Warlando metal festival on a sprinkle-filled steamy Saturday night. Judas Priest made their only Florida appearance this year, having last played there in 2019. Surprising was the fact that the Orlando Amphitheater was only about half full for a venue that has a 10,000-person capacity, leaving plenty of room to socially distance if that was your concern. Masks were nearly non-existent as is the norm at concerts these days. While it would have been great to see a couple of missing band members who didn’t make the trip across the pond, those who attended had the opportunity to experience an unbelievable concert by one of the greatest metal bands of all time — and certainly one of the most glaring omissions from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Protocols announced for Judas Priest concert at Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Judas Priest are coming to the Covelli Centre Friday night. JAC Management told First News about what fans can expect if they’re going. They say they continue to follow government regulations regarding COVID-19. They also continue to clean and have sanitization stations available throughout the building.
Judas Priest Plans 50th Anniversary Surprises For Louder Than Life Show, Drummer Scott Travis Says

Judas Priest is celebrating 50 years in the business. Formed in Birmingham, England in 1969, the band has been around longer than 50 years and is looking toward the next 50. Since their first international tour for their debut album “Rocka Rolla” the group has been a staple on the road. The band will be bringing their show to Louisville with the Louder than Life festival. This will be the second time Judas Priest has played the festival.
IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST & DIO Announced For Record Store Day Black Friday

Record Store Day Black Friday will take place on November 26 this year, and will feature some releases that will please metal fans. The biggest names announced so far are Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, Motorhead, Judas Priest, Dio, Alice Cooper and Puscifer. Here is the list of announcements so far:
Sabaton rolls into Reading, Pennsylvania to kick-off North American tour

Sweden’s Sabaton, “weapons” in tow, rolled into Reading’s Santander Arena in Eastern Pennsylvania this past September 8, 2021 as the opener for Judas Priest. This was the band’s first North American show in a long time and it was clear they were really stoked to be in front a live audience again.
Watch Ex-JUDAS PRIEST Singer TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS Perform In Haltom City, Texas

Video footage of former JUDAS PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens's August 21 performance at the Haltom Theater in Haltom City, Texas can be viewed below. Owens joined PRIEST in 1996 after being discovered when the band's drummer, Scott Travis, was given a videotape of him performing with the PRIEST cover act BRITISH STEEL. JUDAS PRIEST at the time was seeking a replacement for Rob Halford. He recorded two studio albums with the band — 1997's "Jugulator" and 2001's "Demolition" — before PRIEST reunited with Halford in 2003.
Watch JUDAS PRIEST's Rob Halford Featured In Insurance Ads

Sep. 22 – Milwaukee WI – Miller High Life Theatre [Tickets]. Sep. 23 – Minneapolis Mn – The Armory [Tickets]. Sep. 25 – Maryland Heights MO – Saint Louis Music Park [Tickets]. Sep. 26 – Louisville KY – Louder Than Life Festival [Tickets]. Sep. 29 – Denver CO – The...
Wilkes-Barre metalcore band Mind Power ‘Grounded’ in harsh reality in new lyric video

In January, Wilkes-Barre metal/hardcore band Mind Power released one of the heaviest records of 2021, aptly named “Self Torture.”. Featuring vocals from Robert Meadows, the ex-frontman of Philadelphia metalcore band A Life Once Lost, and a lineup that includes former members of Ligeia and Wilkes-Barre bands Dead End Path and Bring the Heat, “Self Torture” was originally produced as quarterly digital-only releases by the band. The 11 tracks read like a book that’s woven from those releases with a cathartic, brutally honest and, at times, self-deprecating voice.
Judas Priest’s Rob Halford on Black Sabbath, Metallica, and His Favorite Songs of All Time

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has always stuck up for heavy metal’s place in pop culture. So it was no surprise that when the singer, known to his fans as the “Metal God,” submitted his ballot for Rolling Stone’s new 500 Greatest Songs of All Time ranking, 90 percent of his Top Ten tunes were certified headbangers. Halford was one of more than 250 artists, journalists, and industry figures to weigh in on the new list. He recently caught up with Rolling Stone to break down his picks, singing the praises of Ozzy Osbourne, Ronnie James Dio, and Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister,...
See Judas Priest' Rob Halford Star in New Plymouth Rock Insurance Ad Campaign

The truth is, if we were in charge of creating an ad campaign for pretty much any product, we couldn't think of a better spokesperson than the Metal God himself Rob Halford. Even at 70, the NWOBHM titan has more energy and enthusiasm than most people half his age — and, of course, a voice for all time. Recognizing Halford's immortal greatness, the folks at Plymouth Rock insurance enlisted the Judas Priest icon to star in their new ad campaign, which plays on the "rock" in the company's name to showcase fictional customers getting "Plymouth rocked."
IAN HILL Doesn't Think Next JUDAS PRIEST Album Will Arrive Before 2023

JUDAS PRIEST bassist Ian Hill spoke to Mankato, Minnesota's "The Five Count" radio show about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2018's "Firepower" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The material is there. It's time to put it down on record, basically. We're pretty much booked up till the end of this year, although there's a month [off], I think, just before Christmas, and some of January. And then all of next year, we're pretty much touring until the fall, at least. But then we can put our shoulders to the wheel and get it down on record for real."
