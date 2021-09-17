CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemphill County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-17 18:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hemphill; Lipscomb; Ochiltree A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Lipscomb, northwestern Hemphill and southeastern Ochiltree Counties through 645 PM CDT At 603 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southeast of Wolf Creek Park, or 13 miles southwest of Lipscomb. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Lipscomb, northwestern Hemphill and southeastern Ochiltree Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

