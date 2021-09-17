Boruto Kicks Off Naruto and Sasuke's Fight With Isshiki

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is getting ready to dive into the biggest battle that the Shonen franchise has seen to date, with the Kara Organization leader Jigen attempting to take the body of Kawaki in order to save his own life, with Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto standing in his way. With the power of Karma also flowing through Boruto's veins, it would seem that the son of the Seventh Hokage is willing to take some drastic measures to make sure that Isshiki ultimately isn't successful not only in getting a new body, but in destroying the ninja world for the Otsutsuki.

COMICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO