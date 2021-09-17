CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Boruto Kicks Off Naruto and Sasuke's Fight With Isshiki

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoruto: Naruto Next Generations kicked off Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha's big fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki with the newest episode of the series! The Kawaki saga has reached its apex in the anime as not only has a new Otsutsuki threat been fully unleashed with the latest string of episodes, but this new Otsutsuki has already made its move on the Hidden Leaf Village in order to capture Kawaki. Fans had gotten to see a little of what this Otsutsuki was capable of in the first few fights against Jigen, but now it's a whole new realm.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Boruto Cliffhanger Teases Naruto's Cross-Universe Fight

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime is moving at lightning speed to catch up with the current events of the manga, as one of the biggest battles of the Shonen franchise is set to arrive with Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto staring down the full power of the leader of the Kara Organization in Isshiki, the true power behind Jigen. With the fight between Kashin Koji and Jigen resulting in the head of the nefarious collective being forced to burn through his Karma and give his body over to the all-powerful Otsutsuki member, a big cross universe battle is about to begin.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Fight is Now Crunchyroll's Most Viewed

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime series has featured some of the most epic fights we've seen in Masashi Kishimoto's shonen series, and one of the battles has become the most-watched anime scene viewed on Crunchyroll. That fight is between Naruto, Sasuke, and the Otsutsuki being known as Momoshiki. This is...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Game Adds Itachi as 26th DLC Character

The character will arrive in the game "soon," and will be the third character in the game's fourth season pass. The season pass will have a total of five new characters and will focus on the theme of "regeneration." The first new character in the fourth season pass is Sakura Haruno from the Great Ninja War, and the second character is Nagato (Edo Tensei form).
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Naruto Reveals Sasuke's Deadly Teacher-Student Promise to Boruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations shared quite the deadly teacher and student promise between Sasuke Uchiha and Boruto Uzumaki with the newest episode of the series! Ever since Amado and Kashin Koji enacted their secret plan against Jigen, it's been a fairly intense affair for the Hidden Leaf Village. It was revealed during the fight between Koji and Jigen that Jigen was actually the host body for a new Otsutsuki threat. Now that threat has made itself known in full following that fight, and this new Otsutsuki has set his sights directly on Kawaki with the intent of making him a new host.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Naruto Next Generations#Boruto En#Crunchyroll
International Business Times

‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 216: Battle In The Other Dimension [Spoilers]

Sasuke and Boruto perfectly executed their plan that will protect Konohagakure. "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" Episode 216 will continue the battle against Isshiki Otsutsuki. The new episode is called "Sacrifice." The official promo trailer of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" Episode 216 shows Sasuke, Naruto and Boruto fighting the dreaded Isshiki....
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto Gives Boruto a New Karma Ability

Naruto has revealed a new ability hidden in Boruto's Karma mark. Thanks to the Otsutsuki powers we now know that Karma gives to Boruto, the young Shinobi is able to manifest space-time jutsu in the form of a portal to another dimension. That's a game-changing turn for Boruto, as it gives him a level of power on par with Sasuke, his mentor. At the same time, it's also an ominous sign that the progression of Momoshiki Otsutsuki's "download" into Boruto is progressing faster than anyone expected. It's just a question of what will happen first:
COMICS
ComicBook

Boruto Preview Teases Final Battle With Isshiki

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is teasing the final battle with Isshiki Otsutsuki with the preview for the next episode! The anime has reached the climax of the Otsutsuki Awakening phase of the Kawaki saga with the reveal that Jigen was not only the threat they had to be worried about, but instead was a host body to the real threat, a new Otsutsuki. This new threat, Isshiki Otsutsuki, is now fully unleashed and instantly invaded the Hidden Leaf Village in an attempt to recapture Kawaki and implant a new Karma mark on him. Now the final fight begins.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

Boruto Promo Shares First Look at Naruto's Next Form

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations shared the first look at Naruto Uzumaki's next major form with the promo for the next episode! The Otsutsuki Awakening phase of the Kawaki saga has reached a climatic apex in the anime, and now Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto are all now poised to face off the powerful new threat of Isshiki Otsutsuki. After learning about the Karma power and why Isshiki is searching for Kawaki so badly, these three know what they need to do in order to put a stop to yet another Otsutsuki Clan member. They need to pull out all the stops.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Naruto Still Teases Boruto's Dark Dilemma

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is getting ready to dive into the biggest battle that the Shonen franchise has seen to date, with the Kara Organization leader Jigen attempting to take the body of Kawaki in order to save his own life, with Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto standing in his way. With the power of Karma also flowing through Boruto's veins, it would seem that the son of the Seventh Hokage is willing to take some drastic measures to make sure that Isshiki ultimately isn't successful not only in getting a new body, but in destroying the ninja world for the Otsutsuki.
COMICS
ComicBook

Boruto Cliffhanger Brings Naruto's New Form to Anime

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations officially brought a new Naruto form to the anime with its latest major cliffhanger! The Otsutsuki Awakening phase of the Kawaki saga has reached its climax as Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto have kicked off their fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki. The previous episode of the series saw the Otsutsuki immediately invading the Hidden Leaf Village after fighting against Kashin Koji, and fans got a brief glimpse at just how powerful this new Otsutsuki truly was as he combated against the village's strongest defenders with ease. Now the fight has been taken to a whole new level.
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto Fans Believe Boruto's Best Episode Yet Has Arrived

Naruto Uzumaki knows what it takes to defeat an Otsutsuki. The ninja learned that much during the Fourth Great Ninja War, and it seems he has to fight one again. Naruto has found himself a new foe thanks to Isshiki, and their big battle this week has Boruto fans freaking out.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy