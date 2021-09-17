Saints will be without seven coaches for Week 2 vs. Panthers due to COVID-19 protocols
Due to COVID-19 protocols, the New Orleans Saints will be without seven members of their coaching staff when they face the Panthers in Charlotte on Sunday. The Saints' coaches who won't be able to participate in Sunday's game are offensive line coach Brendan Nugent, running backs coach Joel Thomas, offensive analyst Jim Chaney, offensive assistant Declan Doyle, senior offensive assistant/receivers coach Curtis Johnson, run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar, and assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano.www.cbssports.com
