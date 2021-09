ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Airmen stationed at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho are planning to give Northeast Wisconsin a show on Monday. “There’s a lot of prep that goes into it. Getting across the entire country first off, getting the jets here squared away and then ready to go for the flyover. And then, we’ll be out here early on Monday making sure everything is ready to go,” U.S. Air Force Capt. Troy Wittke said. He’s from Lafayette, Indiana but has family living in the Milwaukee area.

