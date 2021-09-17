CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Cobra Kai’s Creators Are Exploring Potential Spinoffs

By Matt Singer
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Of all the legacyquels in the world of film and TV, Cobra Kai may be the very best. It took the old Karate Kid film series, updated the setting, and turned all of it — even the sequels that were less than stellar — into an epic multigenerational saga. After two seasons on YouTube, the show came to Netflix and became an instant smash on the service. Season 3 premiered last year, and Season 4 is just a few months away.

1057thehawk.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 108

Netflix Unveils Horror Lineup For Halloween 2021

It’s officially September. Kids are back in school, the leaves are changing color, and every product at the grocery store comes in a pumpkin spice varietal. That means it is almost time for Halloween — and that means the streaming services are starting to lure horror fans with exclusive horror films and television shows.
TV & VIDEOS
celebritypage.com

The 'Cobra Kai' Cast Talks Show Popularity & Emmy Nomination

Cobra Kai is set 34 years after Daniel LaRusso's defeat in the 1984 All-Valley Karate Tournament. In this spinoff, Johnny Lawrence, who is now in his 50s, lives in Los Angeles. He has abandoned both his son Robby and his former girlfriend Shannon Keene as Robby's mother died shortly after giving birth.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The Unstoppable Return of Hit Series, Cobra Kai

One of the rites of passage when it comes to martial arts films is watching the iconic movie, The Karate Kid. The film franchise began in the mid 1980’s until its fourth and final film premiered in the early 1990’s. The stories followed the coming-of-age journey of teenagers who are forced to stand up for themselves, and face their bullies by learning martial arts from a skilled mentor. Who could ever forget the classic mentor, Mr. Miyagi, who is still used as a character reference up to this day? The films were a massive success, and became instant classics for the years to come. It didn’t take long before an animated series, video games, and other kinds of merchandise were created to cater to the growing fanbase of the film franchise. In 2010, a remake of the famed franchise, starring Jaden Smith (The Pursuit of Happyness) and Jackie Chan (The Rush Hour movie franchise), focused on the art of kung fu, and was re-introduced to a new generation of martial arts fanatics.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Cobra Kai season 4 release date, trailer, cast, and more

Cobra Kai is The Karate Kid spin-off that managed to get the main cast members to reprise their roles 34 years later, rivals Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence. Initially launching on YouTube Red, Cobra Kai spent the first two seasons on the streaming service before being acquired by Netflix for the release of season 3. And now, not even a year after season 3, we’re eagerly awaiting the fourth.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Hurwitz
Person
Johnny Lawrence
gizmostory.com

When is Netflix Releasing Cobra Kai Season 4?

In the ’80s, There was a time when the karate kid was a sensation among the fans, given its immense popularity; the movie was made another time in a sequel named Cobra Kai, which managed to win the hearts of its fans more than the original karate kid. So basically, Cobra Kai is the spin -of the famous movie Karate Kid but with a twist definitely, and yes!! Along with our famous and favorite Macchio and Zabka with the other role with the same feeling.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Cobra Kai’ Stars Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand to Launch New Podcast (Exclusive)

Dying for more “Cobra Kai”? Well, this is about as close as we can get you — for now. Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand, stars of the “Karate Kid” sequel series on Netflix, are launching a new podcast together titled “Lone Lobos,” TheWrap has learned exclusively. (“Lobos” is Spanish for “wolves,” if you don’t know pretty basic Español. “Lone” is, well, English for “lone.” You get by now, “Lone Wolves.”)
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The Top Five Episodes Of Netflix’s Cobra Kai (Season Two)

In 1984, the world was introduced to The Karate Kid, starring Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita, and William Zabka; The film would go on to be a huge hit and it spawned two more movies featuring Daniel LaRusso and his teacher, Mr. Miyagi. The Netflix series picks up 34-year-old later and follows former Cobra Kai student Johnny Lawrence. The Netflix original has been a success thus far, with three seasons already in the can and a fourth on its way. This list will revisit the five best episodes of season two. Let’s get started.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cobra Kai Season#Eagle
TVOvermind

Did You Know that Cobra Kai Has a Connection To The Tonight Show?

The Karate Kid is arguably one of the most iconic movie franchises of the 1980s. So when YouTube Red launched a series based on the show in 2018, it didn’t take long for it to become a huge hit. In fact, Cobra Kai eventually became so popular that it was picked up by Netflix for its third season. The show has found the perfect balance between new and old, and it’s one of the few reboots that appeals to new and old fans. Although people who have been watching Cobra Kai since season one probably feel like they know everything about it, there’s one thing that may have fallen through the cracks. Cobra Kai shares an interesting link to The Tonight Show that not many people are aware of. Keep reading to learn more about how Cobra Kai is connected to The Tonight Show.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

WATCH: Cobra Kai's Martin Kove Turns in a Comically Stiff Paso Doble on DWTS

Martin Kove found his way into the Dancing With the Stars hall of shame last night with a performance that rivaled that of the show's all-time worst. Taking the stage in character as Cobra Kai's legendary dojo Kreese, the 71 year-old Kove opened with a "Yes Sensei" call-and-response skit before being joined by his pro partner Britt Stewart and, um, "dancing" the Paso Doble to the Karate Kid anthem "You're the Best."
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Martin Kove: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Cobra Kai’ Legend On ‘DWTS’

‘Cobra Kai’ is coming to ‘Dancing With the Stars!’ The legendary Martin Kove will be going from the dojo to the ballroom. Here’s what you need to know about Martin. Martin Kove is going to have no mercy in the ballroom. The 75-year-old Cobra Kai star is one of the celebrity contestants of Dancing With the Stars season 30. Could he take home the mirrorball? Time will tell.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Cobra Kai' Fans Need to See Martin Kove's Epic 'Dancing With the Stars' Debut

Martin Kove made his Dancing with the Stars debut on Monday night and put on a performance that Cobra Kai fans would love. The 75-year-old actor performed the Paso Doble to "You're The Best" by Joe "Bean" Esposito with his pro partner Britt Stewart. Before the performance started, Kove did a Cobra Kai skit, which got the fans involved.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

‘TV’s Top 5’: ‘Wonder Years’ Creator on Exploring Racism and Political Turmoil in ABC Update

Welcome to Episode 136 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV podcast. Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be). This week’s five topics are: 1. Ted Lasso praise and raises. The stars and writers of Apple’s breakout comedy cashed in with big raises for season three as the tech company and producers Warner Bros. TV also renegotiate linear rights to the show that could see...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Cobra Kai Season 4 First Footage Teased Ahead of Netflix's TUDUM Event

Netflix has already already announced the schedule for its TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event, which is set to showcase new information about upcoming Netflix projects, one of the most highly-anticipated shows expected in the event is the fourth season of the Karate Kid sequel series, Cobra Kai. According to...
TV SERIES
WSB Radio

RUMORS: Modern Family Potential Spinoff Series?

Yes, it’s only been one year since we said goodbye to Modern Family after nearly eleven years. BUT - that doesn’t mean that we can’t indulge in some spinoff rumors, right?. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played the beloved Mitchell Pritchett since the pilot, chimed in on the possibility of a...
TV SERIES
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy