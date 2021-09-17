CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottie Barnes wants to be the ultimate teammate with Raptors

By Cody Taylor
 8 days ago
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Scottie Barnes hasn’t yet played in an NBA game, but the fourth pick wants to become the best teammate possible as he begins his career with the Toronto Raptors.

He appears to have the perfect formula how to do that, too.

Barnes joined the Raptors and immediately displayed his outgoing personality and infectious attitude. He has wowed fans with his wholesome demeanor and is likely already a favorite among the Raptors faithful in Toronto.

He hasn’t spent too much time with his new teammates, but he was highly regarded last year at Florida State by the coaching staff and fellow players. He detailed what it takes to be a good teammate in a recent interview with Eric Koreen of The Athletic.

Making others around you better. Competing and making others be able to compete better. Winning games, for sure. Being able to care about someone on and off the floor. Getting to know who they are, getting to know their backstory. … I’m a person who likes to get to know someone deeper than just basketball. I like to become people’s friends off the court just so I can use my energy to help them, bring my laughter. I just like to see people happy and get them hyped as well.

Outside of his ability to relate with his teammates, Barnes brings tremendous skills to the court. He flashed his ability to play at a high level on both ends of the floor in the Las Vegas Summer League. He averaged 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, two blocks and one steal.

Barnes recently expressed his excitement to play in Toronto after the team announced it would return to playing at Scotiabank Arena this season. By all accounts, Barnes is ready to get to work and it likely will not be long until he is universally loved by everyone in the organization.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

