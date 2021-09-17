CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau East junior reported missing

Eric Schmidt. Contributed photo

A 16-year-old junior at Wausau East High School has been missing since Sunday and is now listed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Eric Schmidt was last seen at about 5 p.m. Sunday on North 7th Street in Wausau.

“If you have any information or see Eric please call the police immediately,” Christina Schmidt, Eric’s mother, told Wausau Pilot & Review. “Any leads are helpful at this time and appreciated.”

See photos and contact information below. The NCMEC poster, found here, can be shared on social media, and has a link to report a sighting.

