CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Jon Reed of Diginomica – Virtual or Live, Events in General Just Haven’t Been Done Well, Which Continues to be a Lost Opportunity

By Brent Leary
smallbiztrends.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the pandemic I was going to about 30 physical events a year. During the pandemic I haven’t gone to any, but I’ve gone to way more events virtually. And I can honestly say that in either form, events leave a lot to be desired. But at least physical events allowed you to actually see and be around people, which made up for some of the shortcomings of those events.

smallbiztrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
Searchengineland.com

This isn’t just any tech event…

You’re invited to WebOps.21, an industry event for web professionals and digital marketers looking for a better way to jam, riff off each other, and find harmony with their websites. From awesome keynotes to informative breakout sessions, you can look forward to an impressive lineup of standout speakers, including:. Jenny...
TECHNOLOGY
Times Union

dicentra and AIDP Announce Partnership on Upcoming Virtual Event: The Future of Health and Wellness - From Personalized Nutrition to Artificial Intelligence

TORONTO (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. dicentra, a contract research organization (CRO) and professional consulting firm headquartered in Toronto, is proud to announce its partnership with AIDP Inc., who will be signing on as the exclusive sponsor and co-host for the upcoming digital conference “The Future of Health and Wellness – From Personalized Nutrition to Artificial Intelligence". The virtual event is scheduled to take place on November 3, 2021.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face To Face#Sap#Hybrid Event#Soundcloud
Variety

Kinetix Takes Startup Challenge Top Prize as Experts Discuss Virtual Production at Zinemaldia & Technology

French software company Kinetix took home the €10,000 ($11,800) Startup Challenge prize from this year’s San Sebastian Zinemaldia & Technology sidebar, held at and in partnership with the Tabakalera, an international center of contemporary culture and technology based in the Spanish city. In addition to the cash prize, the company is offered space in an incubator for a year at one of the Basque Technology Park Network’s BICs (Business Innovation Centers) as well as access to funding of up to €500,000 ($590,000) for development. Kinetix has developed a set of AI-powered tools that offer 3D animators new methods to speed up the...
COMPUTERS
MySanAntonio

dicentra and AIDP Announce Partnership on Upcoming Virtual Event: The Future of Health and Wellness - From Personalized Nutrition to Artificial Intelligence

TORONTO (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. dicentra, a contract research organization (CRO) and professional consulting firm headquartered in Toronto, is proud to announce its partnership with AIDP Inc., who will be signing on as the exclusive sponsor and co-host for the upcoming digital conference “The Future of Health and Wellness – From Personalized Nutrition to Artificial Intelligence". The virtual event is scheduled to take place on November 3, 2021.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy