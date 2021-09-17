Amy Roloff Shares SPECIAL Photo Of Daughter Molly, Celebrates Her Day

Reality show "Little People Big World" has been a hit for the TLC network ever since it debuted back in 2006. The longtime series follows the Roloff family, headed by former married couple Matt and Amy Roloff, who are both little people. "Little People Big World" highlights how despite their differences, the Roloffs, along with their four children Zach, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob, succeed in their personal lives and in their business running a pumpkin farm, all while facing the challenges that come with having dwarfism or having a family member with dwarfism.

